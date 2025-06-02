Browns HC Kevin Stefanski rejects concern as Shedeur Sanders misses key reps in front of media

The Cleveland Brows' OTAs have caused quite the stir. Stats were coming out that Shedeur Sanders completed seven out of his nine passes and scored three touchdowns. However, these numbers are from a seven-on-seven drill, as the QB missed out on the 11-on-11 reps.

All the other Browns quarterbacks, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, participated in the 11-on-11 drill, raising concerns about Sanders' absence from the key reps. However, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says that there's nothing to worry about, since Sanders has done the drill in other practices.

The son of Deion Sanders was picked by the Browns in the fifth round of the NFL draft this year. The fans have high hopes from the quarterback, and his performance has delivered on the expectations so far. While he won't likely be a starter for the Browns next season, his OTA numbers show that he is more than ready to call shots on the field.

Deion Sanders opens up about losing his son Shedeur Sanders and star player Travis Hunter to the NFL

Deion Sanders is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. For the first time in years, Coach Prime is heading into a new season without two names on the squad: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders opened up about losing his star players to the NFL in a conversation with former NFL CB Asante Samuel on the "Something To Be Said" podcast. The 57-year-old said:

“The absence of Travis Hunter cannot be replaced," Sanders said. "What Shedeur did for the program, only those inside understand who he was. And as long as he had the ball in his hands, everybody in the country thought we had a chance.”

Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Despite losing two of his best assets, Deion is optimistic about Colorado's upcoming season.

