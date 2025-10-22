  • home icon
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals brutal truth behind Shedeur Sanders not getting first team reps after being named QB2

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 22, 2025
Shedeur Sanders is so close yet so far from starting, it seems. After receiving the humbling of a lifetime in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been given no choice but to wait for his chance to get on the field in games. He is also being forced to wait for the chance to get on the field with the starters in practice as well, according to a new report.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot posted on Wednesday why Sanders wasn't receiving first-team snaps as the team's backup. Put simply, it's because he's the backup. At least that is what the report appeared to be conveying.

"Browns Kevin Stefanski said Shedeur Sanders isn't getting first-team reps as QB2 'but he's still getting reps in a bunch of periods.' He says it's because Dillon Gabriel is so young and needs the 1 reps," she posted, using Stefanski's words in her report.

So, he's getting practice reps, but not with the starting players. However, by keeping him away from the starters, Stefanski is delaying the quarterback's ability to build any chemistry with the starters, which sets the stage for a tougher situation if Sanders does need to finish a game in the coming weeks.

Dillon Gabriel's quality early start faces double-edged upcoming schedule as Shedeur Sanders bides time

Aside from an unplanned injury, the only way Shedeur Sanders is likely to get on the field is if Dillon Gabriel hits a wall. The Cleveland Browns appear to have full faith in Gabriel, which won't evaporate overnight. Gabriel's production in his first five games of action gives little reason to turn to Sanders in the short term as well.

In five games of action, Gabriel has not thrown an interception. While his completion percentage leaves room for improvement at 59.8%, his most recent 72.2% completion rate against the Miami Dolphins has essentially erased that critique for the moment.

The upcoming schedule also lines up nicely for the rookie quarterback, but it also carries its own risks. The Browns face the struggling New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans over the next six weeks.

If Gabriel can take care of business over the stretch, there's little reason to believe he won't just finish the year, but start in 2026 as well. However, if he runs into a losing streak and slips down the interception slope, Sanders will have reason for a renewed sense of hope.

Edited by Ian Van Roy
