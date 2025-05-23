Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals QB plans amid Shedeur Sanders and Dillion Gabriel's rookie battle in OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have a major problem at the QB position. This offseason, they signed Joe Flacco to a contract, traded for Kenny Pickett, and drafted both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Furthermore, the Browns already had Deshaun Watson on the roster, despite him being out due to two torn achilles tendon injuries.

Ad

Head coach Kevin Stefanski sat down with ESPN Cleveland on Friday and discussed what the organization is looking to do with their QB's in training camp this year.

"Certainly you have to decide what order the guys are going to go out. And sometimes it may be player X, player Y, whatever it is. The big thing for us is making sure we give the guys enough reps that they need. So making sure that they have enough where both, it's two-fold, both they're learning the system they're developing, and we're evaluating them, we're finding out more about them."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stefanski then continued by making clear that he does not anticipate all four healthy QB's to get an equal share of the reps this offseason.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So that's where I said before it's not going to be. Everybody gets 25% of these reps. That's not how it's going to be. We want to give everybody enough reps where we can learn more about them and prepare them to get ready to play." Stefanski said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Obviously, the most interesting decision for fans will be where Sanders and Gabriel land on the depth chart when training camp and the regular season opens. After a shocking NFL Draft process for Sanders, one where he dropped into the fifth round after being projected as a top ten overall pick, it is unclear what role, if any he will have in Cleveland next season.

Who is favored to start the season as the Cleveland starting QB?

The Browns have remained quite about who they plan to start in 2025 at QB. While some within the organization may know who will likely start in Week 1, it appears as though it will be a legitimate competition between all four healthy QB's.

Ad

According to Bet365, Joe Flacco is the current favorite to be leading the Cleveland Browns when the regular season opens in 2025. His current odds to start Week 1 are -120, followed by Kenny Pickett at +300, Shedeur Sanders at +300, Dillon Gabriel at +1000, and Deshaun Watson at +5000.

Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Bet365

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.