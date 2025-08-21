Browns insider accuses Kevin Stefanski of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career after Joe Flacco gets QB1 job

Veteran ESPN journalist Tony Rizzo has ripped into Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski over Shedeur Sanders’ position on the team. Rizzo expressed his criticism on ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday.His criticism came after the Browns announced 40-year-old Joe Flacco will be the team’s starting quarterback going into the 2025 season. The decision raised concerns over Sanders' future with the team, as he could be left out of the Browns’ 53-man roster“The Browns wanted Kenny Pickett to battle 40-year-old Joe Flacco,&quot; Rizzo said. &quot;That’s their answer at quarterback.&quot;&quot;And they drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round. And then they threw the most popular player in the draft in the fifth round, and they say it’s a value pick. When they say it’s a value pick, the value is what? You’re not giving him a chance to start. You’re not. They won’t even let him play the 1s in practice.”Rizzo continued, wondering why the franchise took Shedeur Sanders in the draft and suggesting the QB should ask to move on to have a chance at an NFL career:“Why did they draft him? Why? If I’m that kid, I respectfully go into that office and go, ‘You guys, thank you for the opportunity, but can I please go somewhere where I have a chance to play?’”Shedeur Sanders' future looks uncertain in Browns' crowded quarterback roomComing into the franchise as a fifth-round pick did no small damage to Shedeur Sanders’ chances at Cleveland. A projected first-round pick, Sanders was picked as an afterthought by the Browns, who’d already invested a third-round selection to draft Dillon Gabriel.With the starter from last season, Deshaun Watson, expected to be out for the season and not in the franchise's plans anyway, Stefanski needed options to work with. In came proven veteran Flacco and fourth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, in addition to the two drafted QBs, Gabriel and Sanders.Although Flacco has won the race to be Stefanski’s starter, the coach still has one more decision to make about his crowded quarterback room. The decision on who to cut from his roster for the season is the next big choice Browns fans are expecting from their coach.Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer recently identified what could be Shedeur Sanders’ biggest challenge as a potential backup quarterback for the Browns. Speaking on the &quot;Ken Carmen Show with Anthony Lima,&quot; Meyer said:“There’s a lot of substance there. The issue... is that if you’re a backup quarterback, they don’t want all the media attention on that one player. Coaches want team, team, no distraction.”The Browns will kick off their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it will be interesting to see who makes the cut before then.