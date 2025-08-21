  • home icon
  Browns insider accuses Kevin Stefanski of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career after Joe Flacco gets QB1 job

Browns insider accuses Kevin Stefanski of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career after Joe Flacco gets QB1 job

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 21, 2025 17:29 GMT
Veteran ESPN journalist Tony Rizzo has ripped into Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski over Shedeur Sanders’ position on the team. Rizzo expressed his criticism on ESPN Cleveland on Tuesday.

His criticism came after the Browns announced 40-year-old Joe Flacco will be the team’s starting quarterback going into the 2025 season. The decision raised concerns over Sanders' future with the team, as he could be left out of the Browns’ 53-man roster

“The Browns wanted Kenny Pickett to battle 40-year-old Joe Flacco," Rizzo said. "That’s their answer at quarterback."
"And they drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round. And then they threw the most popular player in the draft in the fifth round, and they say it’s a value pick. When they say it’s a value pick, the value is what? You’re not giving him a chance to start. You’re not. They won’t even let him play the 1s in practice.”
Rizzo continued, wondering why the franchise took Shedeur Sanders in the draft and suggesting the QB should ask to move on to have a chance at an NFL career:

“Why did they draft him? Why? If I’m that kid, I respectfully go into that office and go, ‘You guys, thank you for the opportunity, but can I please go somewhere where I have a chance to play?’”
Shedeur Sanders' future looks uncertain in Browns' crowded quarterback room

Coming into the franchise as a fifth-round pick did no small damage to Shedeur Sanders’ chances at Cleveland. A projected first-round pick, Sanders was picked as an afterthought by the Browns, who’d already invested a third-round selection to draft Dillon Gabriel.

With the starter from last season, Deshaun Watson, expected to be out for the season and not in the franchise's plans anyway, Stefanski needed options to work with. In came proven veteran Flacco and fourth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, in addition to the two drafted QBs, Gabriel and Sanders.

Although Flacco has won the race to be Stefanski’s starter, the coach still has one more decision to make about his crowded quarterback room. The decision on who to cut from his roster for the season is the next big choice Browns fans are expecting from their coach.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer recently identified what could be Shedeur Sanders’ biggest challenge as a potential backup quarterback for the Browns. Speaking on the "Ken Carmen Show with Anthony Lima," Meyer said:

“There’s a lot of substance there. The issue... is that if you’re a backup quarterback, they don’t want all the media attention on that one player. Coaches want team, team, no distraction.”

The Browns will kick off their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it will be interesting to see who makes the cut before then.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by John Maxwell
