Browns insider advises Shedeur Sanders to learn from Myles Garrett's Porsche 911 Turbo crash incident

Shedeur Sanders was involved in another incident this week, his second in June. He received a citation for driving at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to the police report. While nothing serious occurred as a result, the episode presents an opportunity for the rookie to show greater maturity moving forward.
The Cleveland Browns had another incident a few years ago that nearly ended in the worst way. Myles Garrett and a passenger were involved in a car crash due to the defensive end traveling at unsafe speeds. It was not his first speeding citation, but reports at the time said he was "lucky" to escape with only minor injuries.
The example could work perfectly for the rookie. Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot wrote a column on Thursday calling on Garrett to help Sanders in this case.
Cabot points out how this could be an important thing for both players and the franchise:
"Sanders needs further warning to slow down, he should spend a few minutes with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett at the start of camp. In fact, Garrett or the Browns should insist on it, and it wouldn’t be a bad way for Garrett to demonstrate that he’s taking the team’s call for even more leadership seriously."
Garrett's situation with the team was reinforced this offseason, as he signed a new contract extension of four years and $160 million after a trade request. With the new money, which made him the league's highest-paid edge, the Browns hope that he can be an asset in off-field situations such as these.
Shedeur Sanders says he's not concerned about his initial playing time in Cleveland
Shedeur Sanders' split reps with other passers during the Browns' minicamp, with Kevin Stefanski keen to give play time to all players. Sanders, however, knows that he's unlikely to be the starter when the regular season comes up.
But speaking to reporters during the minicamp, he did not seem to be concerned.
"I'm looking at every day in practice because I had some misses out there today that we got to go in there and correct about reads and getting in and out of drops a little faster from under center, so that's the main thing," Sanders said. "I'm focused on the small things and over time, the big things will happen."
The fifth-round pick will face an uphill battle to make the roster, with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel also competing for the quarterback spots ahead of the 53-man cuts in August.
