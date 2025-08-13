Browns insider drops blunt reality of Shedeur Sanders' spot in Kevin Stefanski's roster before Eagles preseason matchup

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders has been creating a lot of buzz lately after he dominated in the first NFL action of his career last week. He scored two touchdowns and completed 15 of 23 passes for a total of 138 yards against the Carolina Panthers last week. Despite all these efforts and a stellar performance, the updated QB depth chart for the Eagles matchup had Sanders listed as the fourth-string QB.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski's decision raised many eyebrows. In fact, fans have started putting him above veteran star Joe Flacco to start for the team in 2025. Reacting to this situation, NFL insider Andrew Siciliano claimed there is a reason why Sanders is at No. 4.

He mentioned that fifth-round QBs or any prospect in the later rounds never get to start unless the veteran quarterbacks are injured or move to another team. There have been instances where rookie QBs got their opportunity to start, but there used to be a specific reason behind such moves. Siciliano suggested that Sanders should wait for his chance patiently.

“He hadn't gotten a lot of reps. He is low on the depth chart for a reason. He wasn't their first-round pick. Fifth first-round picks don't start in the NFL,” Siciliano said to Tom Pelissero on the Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. [Timestamp - 6:00]

“Russell Wilson is a third-round pick. Even Dak Prescott, but that Prescott, he, that was out of necessity. Tony Romo got, and Romo was hurt. Brock Purdy started because Jimmy Garoppolo was hurt. You go back to the Bucks in the 70s, the expansion Bengals in the 60s. That's the last time a quarterback drafted in six or seven or eight ever got to play. When he was given the opportunity, which is all you can ask for. And he nailed it,” he added.

Mike Stefanski opens up on Shedeur Sanders’ status for Eagles matchup

Heading into the second preseason game of 2025, the Browns will face the Eagles on the road this coming weekend. While speaking to the reporters on Wednesday morning, Stefanski mentioned that veteran stars Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will rest. They need to be fully fit for the season.

When asked about the starting QB for the game, he mentioned it would be most probably Dillon Gabriel over Sanders. The former Oregon star didn't get enough chances in the first game due to this hamstring strain. If cleared, he will start; otherwise, it would be Sanders who leads the pack again.

