Browns insider drops Deshaun Watson's return timeline as QB battle heats up in Cleveland

Deshaun Watson is still recovering from his re-torn Achilles, which caused him to undergo surgery on Jan. 10. However, the good news is that the Cleveland quarterback could return to action in the 2025 season.

On Sunday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Watson is expected to miss “a significant portion” of next season or could sit out the entire 2025 season. However, she suggested that an ideal time for Watson to return would be in either November or December, depending on his rehab.

However, Cabot confirmed that Watson will start the 2025 season on either the Injured Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. This means that he will surely miss the first four weeks of the season.

A source has also reportedly said that Watson could begin practice with the team in October. However, there is also a possibility that the Browns' coaching staff opt against landing him on the active roster to potentially keep him fit for next season.

However, Watson is still eager to help his Cleveland teammates. At the minicamp, rookie QB Dillon Gabriel shared how Watson has been a mentor at the team facility.

“He (Watson) has been a guy I’ve connected with as well, and he’s actually a guy I sit by in our O-line meetings, even in our offensive unit meetings,” Gabriel said.

“So just being able to be around him and nudge him and ask a question, whether it’s for confirmation or his thought, but also when we’re talking through concepts, I think it’s super cool that we do have five guys in the room that kind of can speak to their own experience and even Deshaun this morning, talking through a concept and kind of how he sees it in the red area.

"It can change the play in a big way, just how you think of it. So appreciate him a bunch too. Just sharing all his knowledge.”

It will be interesting to see how Deshaun Watson progresses from his injury this offseason until the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Deshaun Watson might have to fight for Browns' QB1 spot after returning to fitness

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson - Source: Imagn

Although Deshaun Watson was the starting quarterback for the Browns last season, he might have to earn back his place due to the competition on the team.

The Browns drafted quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders this year. They also signed Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco to their roster.

As things stand, there is still some uncertainty on the Browns' QB1 for next season. However, some feel that Gabriel and Pickett might be the frontrunners for the starting berth.

