Browns insider makes opinion clear on Aaron Rodgers with Shedeur Sanders consideration still in play

It's not official just yet, but all signs point toward the New York Jets parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, pulling the curtains on what was a much-hyped but short-lived era that ended in disaster.

The Jets didn't come anywhere close to making the playoffs this year despite swinging a blockbuster mid-season trade for Rodgers' close friend Davante Adams. The Jets finished with five wins and now have the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighting just how poor their 2024 season was.

With a new coach and a GM taking charge for the 2025 NFL season, it appears that the franchise is intent on turning the page, which means Rodgers could suit up for a different team. After their preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers said that he would be open to playing for another team if the Jets didn't want him back. But it appears that one QB-needy team is unlikely to move for Rodgers.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot suggested that the franchise won't look at Rodgers for one key reason:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Browns are definitely in the market for a veteran bridge quarterback to either start this season or serve as a backup to their rookie QB, but Rodgers probably doesn’t fit the bill," Cabot reported.

"He’ll likely cost more than the Browns are willing to pay, and certainly won’t want to sit behind a rookie if the Browns draft Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 2."

What Aaron Rodgers' contract looks like in 2025?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Rodgers signed a three-year, $112.5 million, extension after being traded to the Jets. He has one year left on that deal.

When he signed the blockbuster contract with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers also took a hefty paycut. As things stand, he's owed a $35 million option bonus in addition to $2.5 million in base salary.

However, the four-time MVP has also made it clear that he would be open to take a paycut to make things easier. That clearly won't be with the Jets, but if Rodgers decides against riding off into the sunset, several QB-needy teams are expected to check in on him this summer.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers makes feelings clear on 2025 paycut on $112,500,000 Jets contract

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.