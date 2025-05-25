Browns insider reveals why $230,000,000 QB Deshaun Watson won't retire early

Deshaun Watson has struggled with form and fitness since joining the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans in 2022. Given his five-year, $230 million contract, fans have shown displeasure with his injury setbacks.

While Watson - who joined Cleveland in 2022 and has a cap value of $35,971,514 - is doubtful for the 2025 season as he recovers from an Achilles problem, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com has made it clear that the quarterback is not considering retirement from the league any time soon.

Having rarely played in the last couple of seasons, some fans have wondered if Deshaun Watson will consider calling time on his NFL career soon, especially after he re-tore his Achilles in January. There is minimal possibility of that happening, though - per Mary Kay Cabot - the quarterback is beating himself up to get back fit fast and that the money he would forfeit due to that decision is a factor.

“He’s determined to come back and play," Cabot said. "It may have to be for another team, but he certainly doesn’t feel close to being done yet. He’s coming along well in his rehab from the retorn Achilles, and hasn’t even been ruled out for later this season, although it’s probably unlikely he’ll see the field this year — at least not here."

"But he’ll make his full $230 million from the Browns whether he plays for them again or not and won’t retire before it expires,” the Browns insider added.

The Cleveland Browns have a 9-10 record with Watson under center since the former first-round pick took over as their starting quarterback. The team only recorded one win in the seven games he started last season. He has only registered 3,365 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions since his arrival.

Who starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 in the absence of Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson has reportedly made remarkable strides in his recovery since aggravating his Achilles injury in January. The quarterback - per reports - has started to throw the football at the team facility again. However, that does not imply that he will miraculously recover in time for the 2025 campaign and the current situation says he is still not expected to play until 2026.

Although the team has two rookies on the roster vying for a spot, it looks like Cleveland will start veteran Joe Flacco to start the season.

The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) in last month's draft; if one of them makes substantial development before the season begins, the team may start the new season with a rookie.

