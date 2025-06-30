Browns insider reveals Shedeur Sanders being mentored by $230,000,000 QB ahead of 2025 NFL season

The man entrusted to take the Cleveland Browns to the next level a few years ago is serving a different role at the club this offseason. Deshaun Watson was acquired by the Browns from the Houston Texans in 2022, with the franchise paying him a fortune to turn them into Super Bowl contenders. However, it hasn’t worked out as they’d hoped.

Ad

While recovering from his Achilles surgery, Watson, who signed a five-year contract worth $230 million, is serving as a mentor to Shedeur Sanders, according to Cleveland.com.

Watson served in that capacity throughout minicamp. The most optimistic timeline for Watson to be healthy enough to play is November to December, so the team is currently auditioning for a new starting quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland.com reporter Mary Cabot confirmed on Monday that Watson will open the 2025 campaign on either the injured reserve or the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Cabot said that Watson has taken Sanders “under his wing to help him come up the learning curve quickly, and it’s been working.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders was projected to be the second quarterback selected in the 2025 draft, but his stock plummeted dramatically with Cleveland finally taking him in the fifth round. At that point, they’d already chosen another QB in Dillon Gabriel, who fell to the Browns in the third round.

“He (Watson) has been a guy I've connected with as well, and he's actually a guy I sit by in our O-line meetings,” Gabriel said via Marca.

Ad

Watson's advice may come in handy, given that the son of NFL icon Deion "Prime Time" Sanders has been in the news for multiple speeding violations.

The former Houston Texans Pro Bowler has had his share of legal difficulties throughout his NFL career, including a sexual assault allegation in 2021, and his story could help Shedeur Sanders clean up his act off the field and focus on football.

Race for Browns starting QB job heating up

With Deshaun Watson out of the picture for the foreseeable future, who will be the club’s starter on September 7 when they open the regular season remains to be seen.

Ad

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are contending for the position. Many observers believe Pickett and Gabriel are the current frontrunners.

Last season, Pickett was a backup to Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team. At the same time, Flacco is a former Super Bowl MVP, winning the title with the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, Sanders is making a solid impression at camp, showing similar poise and accuracy that saw him earn the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024.

Pre-season performances could tell us a lot about who coach Kevin Stefanski chooses to start. Their first pre-season affair is August 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Their regular-season opener is against the Cincinnati Bengals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.