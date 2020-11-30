The Cleveland Browns aren't yet winners, but at least they can't be called losers this season.

With their 27-25 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Browns improved their record to 8-3 this season. That is Cleveland's highest win total since the 2007 season, and it means that even if the Browns lose every game the rest of the way, the worst they'll finish is 8-8. That means the Browns have secured their first non-losing season since 2007, when they went 10-6.

If the Browns manage to get into the AFC playoffs, it'll be the team's first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

My Cleveland Browns are 8-3 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 who would’ve thought. Feels good to be a browns fan. #DawgPound #Playoffs 👀. I don’t think we’ve been 8-3 in my lifetime. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 29, 2020

Sunday's game wasn't supposed to be that close for the Browns. They entered the game as a 7-point favorite over the Jaguars, who are now 1-10 and still haven't won a game since the season opener back in September.

The Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss -- even before this season began, Jacksonville was expected to contend for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft before contending for the playoffs -- and after the game, the team fired general manager Dave Caldwell.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will be kept to finish the season, and the next general manager hired will probably get to decide if they'll keep Marrone and his staff.

The Jaguars' moves come one day after the Detroit Lions fired general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. The Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans have also fired their GM's during this season.

The Jaguars started a new QB on Sunday, veteran Mike Glennon. He was given the starter after rookie Jake Luton -- who was called in to replace injured starter Gardnew Minshew -- threw four interceptions in his last start. Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes against the Browns for 235 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Rookie running back James Robinson led Jacksonville's offense with 128 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

The Browns' offense was led by running back Nick Chubb, who gained 144 yards on the ground -- good for 7.6 yards per carry -- and a touchdown. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught eight balls for 143 yards and a score.

Nick Chubb leads the NFL in 20+ yard runs (10) despite missing four games.https://t.co/7fA6pLrV5n — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2020

Chubb's 1-yard TD run gave the Browns a 27-19 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars pulled to within two points on Robinson's 4-yard score with just over two minutes remaining, but failed on a two-point conversion that would've tied the game.