Browns' Jameis Winston opens up about his relationship with Deshaun Watson: "I want to go in and lead by example"

Jameis Winston will share a quarterback room with Deshaun Watson for this upcoming season and he has given his take on how he sees the relationship.

He called the former Texans star one of the best players in the league in that position and said that his job is to make sure the starter can be at his best. The former Saints star assured that he was going to be there for his compatriots as they each challenged the other to become the best version of themselves.

Speaking to Kay Adams, Jameis Winston said:

"I have an opportunity to help serve Deshaun, like man he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league and understanding that I can be there for him, to help him be the best version of him was going to allow me to be the best version of myself... It's a growing relationship."

He also characterized his relationship with Deshaun Watson as 'growing'. Jameis Winston also pointed out that this is a unique position for him.

He was drafted in 2015 as the first overall pick in the draft and the current Cleveland Brown's starter followed two years later in the first round. This makes the former Buccaneers player the veteran, which is the first time it has happened in his career.

Jameis Winston said that the way Ryan Fitzpatrick helped him in Tampa is the way he also wants to go about in the way he interacts with Deshaun Watson and try to lead by example. He commented:

"This is the first quarterback room where I'm going to be the vet in the room, and I've learned a lot from guys like Ryan Fitzpatrick and how he poured into me at Tampa and we had a different type of relationship because he had to come in and start right away and it was more of a competitive side but just seeing the way that he does business, and that's what I want to do with Deshaun, I just want to go in and lead by example."

Jameis Winston knows that he has a hard job to follow as backup to Deshaun Watson with the Browns

Last season, when Deshaun Watson was unavailable, Joe Flacco came in off his couch and took them to the playoffs, while also winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The Super Bowl winner established himself as a fan favorite. Jameis Winston is essentially coming to replace him, and if and when he gets the opportunity, he will have an incredibly high bar to meet.