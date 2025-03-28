"Browns are NOT taking Shedeur Sanders" - NFL insider reads behind Myles Garrett's comments ahead of 2025 Draft

NFL insider John Frascella thinks Myles Garrett’s latest comments have confirmed that his team, the Cleveland Browns, will not be taking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall draft pick.

Ad

Frascella took to X on Friday to report:

“NFL Draft UPDATE: Myles Garrett’s comments to the media have made it pretty clear that the Browns are NOT taking Shedeur Sanders”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Garrett spoke to local media, ESPN Cleveland, and spoke on the importance of picking a young quarterback who is willing to learn and be patient.

"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback and one that's young, can learn and is willing to be patient with the process.”

Frascella implied that this meant that the Browns were not going to take Shedeur Sanders, as Sanders had already indicated he would like to start right away. He also confidently stated the players he thinks the Cleveland Browns are going to take with the second overall pick.

Ad

He stated matter-of-factly that the Browns would take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the second overall pick, then trade back up to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Picking Abdul Carter to pair with recently-paid Myles Garrett will create one of the most fearsome pass rush tandems in the league, but it might not provide the Browns the long-term clarity at the quarterback position.

Garrett also said the following. See for yourself which quarterback you think Garrett is talking about and if you agree with Frascella’s assessment.

"There's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him to fall back on, and know being on the defensive side, to help him out whenever things go wrong."

Ad

Shedeur Sanders has scheduled private workouts with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that following Colorado's Pro Day on April 4, Sanders has scheduled private workouts with the Tennessee Titans, who hold the number one pick, and the Cleveland Browns, who hold the number two pick.

Sanders is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft. He was college football's most accurate quarterback last season, with a completion percentage of 74%. He also threw for a college career-high of 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Ad

Most media draft boards have Shedeur Sanders ranked as the second-best quarterback in this year's draft, behind Miami's Cam Ward and ahead of Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart.

A draft prospect can select which visit invites they would like to accept, while the NFL can bring up to 30 draft prospects into their facility for a visit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback