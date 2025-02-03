Browns offered eye-popping 2-first round picks 'and more' for Myles Garrett trade

The Super Bowl week is off to a strong start, with Myles Garrett requesting a trade away from the Cleveland Browns. After eight years in the AFC North organization, the defender wants away following a poor 3-14 season.

The Browns regressed after going to the postseason in 2023 with an 11-6 record despite losing quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key starters. Garrett, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award the same season, informed the front office of his desire to be moved on Monday.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that one NFL executive is willing to offer a big package to Cleveland to acquire Garrett's services. Schultz wrote:

"Unprompted text from a high-level NFL executive: 'I’d give up 2 first-round picks and more to land Myles Garrett.'"

Considering how well he's played in Cleveland, even during their worst years, Garrett should be a person of interest for many teams in the NFL. In his statement, Garrett explained he's grateful for the past eight years, but his main goal has been competing for Super Bowls regardless of which squad offers him the best option.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett said. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

This is huge news for the Browns, who are still stuck with Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230,000,000 contract and outside of Garrett, don't have many stars or game-changing players. This could be the end of an interesting saga, as the Browns have a strong stance on a potential Garrett trade.

Browns respond to Myles Garrett's trade request

While the NFL world is going into a frenzy, the Cleveland Browns were quick to respond to Myles Garrett's trade request. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year won't be moved, according to a spokesperson (via Tom Withers of Associated Press). Even with big offers like the one Schultz reported, the Browns aren't entertaining them.

That said, it won't stop several people from trying to land Garrett, as his desire is clear. Several squads can benefit from having a guy like him leading the defense, and if he finds the right opportunity, it will be hard for the Browns to retain him.

