"We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that’s worked out pretty well" - Browns owner provides reasoning for franchise signing Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson probably thought his NFL career was over after multiple women leveled sexual misconduct charges against him. But then, the Cleveland Browns came calling.

After missing the entire 2021-22 NFL season due to the same, the Browns sent the Houston Texans a war chest of draft picks for the quarterback. The franchise subsequently signed Watson to a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract - the largest of its kind in NFL history.

Such a contract was bound to draw criticism from fans, teams, and analysts alike. Additionally, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's defense of Watson further escalated matters:

"I think in this country, and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances, okay? I really think that. I struggle a little bit. Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?"

Many would think that having over two dozen sexual assault cases against one's name would be enough to draw the line when it comes to giving second chances. However, Haslam continued, saying:

"You can say that’s because he’s a star quarterback. Well, of course. But if he was Joe Smith he wouldn’t be in the headlines every day. We think people deserve a second chance. We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that’s worked out pretty well."

For context, Hunt was booted off the Kansas City Chiefs roster after video footage of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel surfaced in 2018. Which team came knocking to sign him? The Browns, of course.

Kareem Hunt looking for a move away from Cleveland Browns

Haslam might have said that things worked out well for them after giving Kareem Hunt a second chance. Nonetheless, the running back doesn't seem to be feeling too keen to stay in Cleveland for much longer.

According to multiple reports, the running back is looking for a change of scenery and has even put in a trade request. One which the Browns promptly turned down.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #NFL Trading for Browns RB Kareem Hunt would make sense for the Eagles #FlyEaglesFly Trading for Browns RB Kareem Hunt would make sense for the Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #NFL

One team heavily linked with the running back is NFC East side the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles seem to have found their QB1 in Jalen Hurts, but the ground game still needs reinforcements.

Hunt is part of the most dynamic running back duo in Cleveland, teamed with Nick Chubb. But in Philly, he'll be the focal point of the team's running game.

