Browns predicted to select Tyler Shough with first pick in second round by Mel Kiper 

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has the Cleveland Browns going with Louisville QB Tyler Shough with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Browns' draft plans remain a mystery just a couple of weeks before the big night.

After a 3-14 season, many think they should focus on drafting a quarterback, but at No. 2 overall, they have plenty of options. With Travis Hunter hypothetically locked up with that selection, Kiper thinks they'd go with a quarterback in the second round.

"Deshaun Watson is out with a re-torn Achilles, and Kenny Pickett is the only other quarterback on the Browns' roster. Shough has the arm strength to drive the ball in Cleveland weather, and he looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds," Kiper wrote via ESPN.com.

"Some evaluators will be concerned by his age (turning 26 this year), but the flip side of that is his experience – he has thrown 951 passes over 43 career games. He could compete with Pickett for starts," he added.

Jaxson Dart was considered a quarterback option after Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, seen as the two best quarterbacks in this class, but Dart is predicted to go to the LA Rams by Kiper in this mock draft.

Without the Ole Miss quarterback in the picture, Shough enters the chat. The senior playmaker recorded the best season in his five-year college career. He completed 244 of 389 pass attempts, racking up 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Louisville Cardinals posted a 9-4 overall record, finished fourth in the ACC (5-3) and won the "Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl" against the Washington Huskies.

Mina Kimes says Tyler Shough is more polished than Jaxson Dart

Fellow ESPN analyst Mina Kimes broke down why she thinks Tyler Shough is bound to be a better pick than Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL draft. At 25, Shough is four years older than Dart, which Kimes says plays in Louisville's QB favor.

"Tyler Shough is a finished product in some ways, probably, because of his age. Like, to me, he looks more polished on tape than Jaxson Dart. He should look more polished than Jaxson Dart. He is, like, four years, at least, older than him," Kimes said on 'NFL Live'.

"And it does matter to NFL teams because you are not only taking a quarterback for who he is but for where you think his ceiling is and whether or not he has further to go," she added.

What do you make of Mel Kiper's latest mock draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

