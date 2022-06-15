"I never assaulted anyone" - Browns' Deshaun Watson responds to accusations with 26th civil lawsuit set to be filled

Deshaun Watson shared his thoughts with reporters at the Cleveland Browns minicamp on another reported pair of civil lawsuits set to be filed against him,. This will put the total number at 26.

While speaking to the media, the quarterback restated his innocence, saying he never assaulted anyone:

“I never assaulted anyone. I've been saying it from the beginning and I'm going to continue to say that.”

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Speaking to reporters now at Browns minicamp, QB Deshaun Watson: I never assaulted anyone. I've been saying it from the beginning and I'm going to continue to say that. Speaking to reporters now at Browns minicamp, QB Deshaun Watson: I never assaulted anyone. I've been saying it from the beginning and I'm going to continue to say that.

When asked if he’s considering any defamation suits since he claims innocence of all allegations, the Cleveland quarterback said:

“I haven't gotten into any of that. My biggest thing is clearing my name.”

During the same conversation with the media, Watson said his teammates have had his back and supported him:

“Ever since I walked in here from Day 1, these guys (Browns teammates) have rallied around me and supported me.”

He was asked how he’s been doing since the 20+ civil lawsuits were filed against him, and he said that it’s been tough on him:

“It's been tough. Since I became a Cleveland Brown, I've been able to use all the resources this org has and use counseling to make sure my mental is straight. I'm going to continue to do that.”

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Watson on how he's been holding up: It's been a long year and a half. It's been tough. Since I became a Cleveland Brown, I've been able to use all the resources this org has and use counseling to make sure my mental is straight. I'm going to continue to do that. Watson on how he's been holding up: It's been a long year and a half. It's been tough. Since I became a Cleveland Brown, I've been able to use all the resources this org has and use counseling to make sure my mental is straight. I'm going to continue to do that.

The former Houston Texans quarterback didn’t mention if he was open to settling the lawsuits now, stating:

"I want to clear my name and be able to let all the facts come out in the court of law."

The three-time Pro Bowl signal-caller was questioned about the New York Times report that claimed he booked massage appointments with 66 different female massage therapists over a 17-month span.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter The NYT recently reported that Watson booked massage appointments with 66 different women over a 17-month span. Watson, on whether that number seemed right to him: #Browns The NYT recently reported that Watson booked massage appointments with 66 different women over a 17-month span. Watson, on whether that number seemed right to him: #Browns https://t.co/HYkUSlc7cC

When asked if that number was right, Watson said that he doesn’t think so:

“I don't think so. From what me and my attorneys went through. But at the same time, that’s more a legal question that I can’t really get into details about. So, you’ll probably have to ask my attorneys and things like that to confirm.”

Watson and the two new civil lawsuits

The QB at the Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

Per the news station KPRC 2 in Houston, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 24 women with active lawsuits versus Watson claiming sexual misconduct, stated that he expects his law firm to file a 25th lawsuit against the Browns quarterback.

The lawsuit was referred to Buzbee by an Atlanta-based attorney, according to NFL lead insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the 24 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, tells @cbssports his firm expects to file a 25th lawsuit “in due course.” This one was referred to the firm by an Atlanta attorney. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the 24 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, tells @cbssports his firm expects to file a 25th lawsuit “in due course.” This one was referred to the firm by an Atlanta attorney.

Buzbee also mentioned that the firm has been in contact with a 26th woman who watched two of the plaintiffs give their first national television interviews with HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel and “was compelled to come forward.”

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 The firm has also been contacted by a woman who says she watched the @ealsportshbo episode and “was compelled to come forward.” That would be the 26th lawsuit against Watson, who has professed his innocence throughout. The firm has also been contacted by a woman who says she watched the @ealsportshbo episode and “was compelled to come forward.” That would be the 26th lawsuit against Watson, who has professed his innocence throughout.

The 26-year-old quarterback also faces a possible suspension by the NFL for violating their personal conduct policy. It's very likely that Watson might not take a snap under center for the Browns in the 2022 season.

We’ll see how everything plays out as there looks to be no end in sight.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you believe Deshaun Watson when he says that he's innocent? Yes No 1 votes so far