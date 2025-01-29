Browns QB Jameis Winston lands major role for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl showdown

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has a big personality, and he will get a chance to share it on the biggest stage during the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Winston will be joining Fox Sports to serve as a digital correspondent for its Super Bowl coverage next week in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted this on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jameis Winston is joining @FOXSports as a digital correspondent for its Super Bowl coverage in New Orleans next week."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to Front Office Sports, Winston will take "the digital audience around New Orleans on video journeys showcasing his favorite dining and entertainment hot-spots."

He will join many Fox crew members, including former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz and gambling analyst Chris 'The Bear' Fallica.

It will also be a reunion for Winston, who spent four seasons in New Orleans from 2020-2023 as a Saints quarterback.

As a free agent in 2024, Winston signed with the Cleveland Browns and started seven games for them, going 2-5.

Revisiting some of Jameis Winston's funniest moments over the years

Jameis Winsston during Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Fans will be prepared to see what Jameis Winston has to offer for his Super Bowl coverage. Even before entering the NFL, Winston established himself as a unique, humorous personality.

Here's a look at some of his unique moments from over the years:

In 2014, Winston and a few teammates were accused of stealing $32 worth of crab legs and crawfish from a local Tallahassee market. Winston claimed he was "hooked up" by the store's cash register.

During a pre-game warmup in 2017 when Winston was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had an odd pre-game hype message to the team. It said that they would be eating W's as a way to hype them up before a game.

This past season, Winston went viral for a pre-game interview before the Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers. He compared the team's preparation against the Steelers to preparing for battle, but the victory comes from the Lord. This interview made rounds on social media.

What do you think Jameis Winston will do next week during Super Bowl coverage that will be memorable?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.