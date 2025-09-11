Browns S Grant Delpit shrugs off Derrick Henry challenge with cold 2-word answer ahead of Ravens battle

The Cleveland Browns will square up against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and Browns safety Grant Delpit is up for a potential clash against Ravens star Derrick Henry.Ravens Pro Bowler Derrick Henry is renowned for his physicality and has left defenders in his wake over the years, making him an intimidating opponent for any defensive line.However, Browns safety Grant Delpit shrugged off the challenge of facing the former Offensive Player of the Year. In an intersection with reporters on Thursday, when Delpit was asked how &quot;hard&quot; it was to bring down Henry, he had a two-word response:&quot;Not hard.&quot;Delpit's comment comes on the back of his robust hit to bring dHenry downlast season, but it wasn't enough to hold ohim offfrom running for 211 yards and three touchdowns.Another stat that backs Delpit's claim is his superior record against the Ravens. Since making his NFL debut for the Browns in 2020, Cleveland's safety has made 41 solo tackles against the Ravens in eight games, the most by him against any team.Browns players lash out at being labelled &quot;underdogs&quot; for Ravens showdownWhile Grant Delpit has laid a bold claim ahead of the clash at Baltimore Ravens, other Browns players were not pleased with being labelled as the underdogs.“It is definitely disrespect, but we just have to go in there and take care of business regardless of what people may think and who they’ve got winning or losing the game,” Denzel Ward said. “We have to go in and try to beat the odds. They put us against the odds, we’ve wot to go in there and try to beat it.”Ward's comment came on the Browns being the 11.5-point underdogs to the Ravens, per Vegas oddsmakers. Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy echoed the sentiments of his teammate.“That’s disrespectful,” Jeudy said. “But at the end of the day, if they think Baltimore could beat us like that, we’re going hto ave to prove another thing. We’ve got to do our job and do our best to win the game.”The Browns played well in a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener. The Ravens are coming into the contest after surrendering a 15-point advantage in a 41-40 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their first game of the season.