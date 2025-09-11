  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Browns S Grant Delpit shrugs off Derrick Henry challenge with cold 2-word answer ahead of Ravens battle

Browns S Grant Delpit shrugs off Derrick Henry challenge with cold 2-word answer ahead of Ravens battle

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:54 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Browns S Grant Delpit shrugs off Derrick Henry challenge with cold 2-word answer ahead of Ravens battle - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns will square up against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and Browns safety Grant Delpit is up for a potential clash against Ravens star Derrick Henry.

Ad

Ravens Pro Bowler Derrick Henry is renowned for his physicality and has left defenders in his wake over the years, making him an intimidating opponent for any defensive line.

However, Browns safety Grant Delpit shrugged off the challenge of facing the former Offensive Player of the Year. In an intersection with reporters on Thursday, when Delpit was asked how "hard" it was to bring down Henry, he had a two-word response:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Not hard."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Delpit's comment comes on the back of his robust hit to bring dHenry downlast season, but it wasn't enough to hold ohim offfrom running for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Another stat that backs Delpit's claim is his superior record against the Ravens. Since making his NFL debut for the Browns in 2020, Cleveland's safety has made 41 solo tackles against the Ravens in eight games, the most by him against any team.

Browns players lash out at being labelled "underdogs" for Ravens showdown

While Grant Delpit has laid a bold claim ahead of the clash at Baltimore Ravens, other Browns players were not pleased with being labelled as the underdogs.

Ad
“It is definitely disrespect, but we just have to go in there and take care of business regardless of what people may think and who they’ve got winning or losing the game,” Denzel Ward said. “We have to go in and try to beat the odds. They put us against the odds, we’ve wot to go in there and try to beat it.”
Ad

Ward's comment came on the Browns being the 11.5-point underdogs to the Ravens, per Vegas oddsmakers. Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy echoed the sentiments of his teammate.

“That’s disrespectful,” Jeudy said. “But at the end of the day, if they think Baltimore could beat us like that, we’re going hto ave to prove another thing. We’ve got to do our job and do our best to win the game.”

The Browns played well in a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener. The Ravens are coming into the contest after surrendering a 15-point advantage in a 41-40 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their first game of the season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications