"Browns are sabotaging Shedeur Sanders in 4K": NFL fans react as rookie gets "zero" protection & different play calling in preseason game vs. Rams

Shedeur Sanders played in the Cleveland Browns' 19-17 win over the LA Rams in their preseason finale at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Saturday. The quarterback appeared in the second half but didn't find his rhythm.

Sanders completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards on five sacks. Although the Browns secured a win to close out their preseason, fans on social media slammed the team's tactics for Sanders' struggles.

"The Browns are sabotaging Shedeur in 4K," one tweeted.

. @YourFavGranny_ The Browns are sabotaging Shedeur in 4K.

"Shedeur Sanders starts the 2nd half with zero protection. The play calling is already different. It's like they don't want him to be successful. Even as an Eagles fan, it's embarrassing to watch. They are only fooling themselves. Keep your head up #12," another added.

"So Kevin Stefanski gives Dillon Gabriel easy, short routes with max protection. And then gives Shedeur Sanders bullshit plays with an OL that looks like they just ate a gang of Little Debbie's. F*ck you, @Browns. Trade Shedeur," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"So now that shedeur sanders in .. the play calling is trash and the pass blocking is awful!!!!!!! Lol," one wrote.

"Put Shedeur Sanders in the game behind an O'Line of dudes who will not be on the roster. PLEASE cut him and keep Gabriel. This is sabotage, and this bum team will win 5 games this year," another tweeted.

"Browns are intentionally sabotaging Shedeur and you can’t convince me otherwise. They are putting him with the worst players on the roster," a fan added.

The Browns won all three of their preseason games. However, they will want to continue that momentum into the regular season, where the wins matter most.

Browns plan to keep Shedeur Sanders on 53-man roster for 2025 season

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Earlier on Saturday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Browns plan to keep Sanders on their 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

There had been reports initially that the Browns might cut Sanders before the roster cuts deadline since they had several quarterback options. However, it appears that the rookie QB might have secured his position for the upcoming season.

The Browns also previously announced that veteran Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. This means that Sanders will have to settle as one of his backups.

Cleveland will open its regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

