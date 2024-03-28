David Njoku has built himself a nice career with the Cleveland Browns, even if he was up to a rocky start with the team. The former first-round pick is coming from the best season of his NFL days and is in the middle of a four-year, $56.75 extension he signed in 2022, giving him enough security for the future.

With the NFL draft approaching and the Cleveland Browns in a prime position to compete in 2024, the tight end joined the QB Unplugged podcast, hosted by quarterback Deshaun Watson and trainer Quincy Avery. He was asked by Watson which team he hated the most, and Njoku didn't hesitate:

I love playing the Ravens the most. For some reason, I just love playing the Ravens. That game is just so electric. Most hated, I think, the Steelers. I just can't stand them.

Will David Njoku, Browns return to the playoffs in 2024?

The outlook is promising. Kevin Stefanski took his team to the playoffs with, basically, the entire offense out for the year, but the Houston Texans under C. J. Stroud was too much for them. Although there was a sour taste in their mouths, the Browns are definitely a contender for 2024.

Their needs are basically the same: Deshaun Watson to play better, the wide receivers to hold their end of the bargain and the entire team to find a way to be more consistent. But their free agency was good, the base is already set and with players (like David Njoku) improving under this coaching staff, good things are coming.

Deshaun Watson has a fully guaranteed salary, which means that he's not going anywhere, no matter how poorly he plays. Joe Flacco is in the past - he's now with the Indianapolis Colts - and this is the key: can Watson go back to his 2020 levels?

An injury-free, consistent season for Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Jedrick Wills would certainly help the team go to the places they're dreaming of now. In a conference with Patrick Mahomes, it's never easy. But the Browns are well-positioned to go far in 2024.