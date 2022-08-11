Browns star Denzel Ward hilariously takes down Ja'Marr Chase on his Instagram story

The battle between receivers and defensive backs such as Ja'Marr Chase and Denzel Ward is something that we look forward to every week. The best against the best! And when there is a little added spice to a specific matchup, it makes it even more compelling viewing.

For Chase, he has gotten himself into a little beef with the Cleveland Browns cornerback Ward. The receiver was seen on an episode of The Pivot talking about Ward, and his comments were less than flattering to the Browns cornerback.

In a nutshell, the 22-year-old stated that the Bengals are not worried about Ward as a cornerback and that he essentially just talks too much. He also believes that when the Bengals meet, it will be on between the two.

Ward saw this little clip from Chase and posted it on his Instagram story with a video of him picking off Joe Burrow as he lined up for Chase and returned the interception for a touchdown.

Given that the pair are in the same division, we will see this match up twice in 2022, and going by what has been said already, it will be must-watch football.

Ja'Marr Chase entering second NFL season after blistering rookie campaign

Ja'Marr Chase had an unbelievable rookie campaign with the Bengals. Chase played all 17 regular season games and finished with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as he was an All-Pro, won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and was nominated to the Pro Bowl.

The receiver was very productive in four playoff games, catching 25 passes for 368 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the LA Rams.

Last season, the Bengals were the surprise packet of the league as they won their division after only winning four games the year prior. Many expect the Bengals to excel yet again in 2022.

The matchups between the Bengals and the Browns will now have a little added spice thanks to the receiver's comments on Denzel Ware. This is sure to fire up the Browns secondary.

The Bengals open up their 2022 season against division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers and don't play Ward and the Browns until Week 8. So, we will have to wait a little while before Ward matches up on the star receiver.

Divisional games are always tight and tense affairs, but now with the receivers' comments about Ward, there is an extra layer of spice to the match up.

