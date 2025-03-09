"Browns taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 will get everyone fired" - Ex-NFL scout warns Kevin Stefanski ahead of 2025 Draft

A former NFL scout warned Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry and Co. against drafting Shedeur Sanders. The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft with Sanders and Cam Ward considered the top quarterback prospects in this class.

X (formerly Twitter) account "NFL Notifications" reported that the Browns see Sanders as their QB1 in April's draft, meaning he'd go at No. 2 unless the Tennessee Titans (or the New York Giants, potentially) surprise the Browns.

Daniel Kelly, a former NFL scout, strongly disagreed with that possibility, calling Shedeur Sanders a "guaranteed bust."

"As a former NFL Scout, the Cleveland Browns taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 will get everyone in the building fired. Guaranteed Bust. 100% lock. Save the receipts. Frame them. Rent billboards in Cleveland with my words along every street and every highway that runs in and out of that city," Kelly wrote on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing prospect. After two years with the Colorado Buffaloes, his game evolved to the point of being considered a top-three draft pick in April, but not everybody is convinced he can be a franchise-altering quarterback.

Ex-NFL scout drops Shedeur Sanders scouting report after sending message to Browns

After calling Shedeur Sanders a bust, Daniel Kelly was asked to explain the reasoning behind that take. He responded to a fan with his scouting report on Sanders.

"Tough athletic resilient low ceiling prospect with decent arm strength. Takes a while to get revved up in games. Less confident against higher-ranked opponents. Goes into a shell. Couldn’t speed up his process when necessary (BYU).

"Prone to fumbling snaps. Good behind-the-line-of-scrimmage mobility. Can reset the pocket. Eyes downfield. Poised. One-to-two reads. Inconsistent progressions. Tends to pat, lock, and release, telegraphing the timing and ball location," Kelly wrote.

Kelly addresses that Sanders was sacked 152 times during his college career (94 in Colorado and 58 in Jackson State), adding that he has the slowest time to throw in this draft class.

He adds 13 instances where Sanders didn't act like a future franchise quarterback, including flags for unsportsmanlike conduct, the time he poked a Colorado State defender in the eyes and when he grabbed an Arizona State player's mouthpiece and threw it in the stands.

Although he's not the only one warning teams about Sanders, it doesn't seem like teams are changing their minds about the quarterback.

