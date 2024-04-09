Browns TE David Njoku braces for "eclipse apocalypse" with $190,000 acid green Hellfire

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has just bought quite the car, a new acid-green Hellfire. After the entire United States witnessed the spectacular solar eclipse on Monday, Njoku purchased an " apocalypse" car in a worst-case scenario that some have talked about online.

Although Njoku's Hellfire is worth $190,000 per apocalypse6x6.com, he clearly loves it. He jokingly hinted on X that having a vehicle like his Hellfire will help him if an apocalypse ever happened.

"Yall keep talking bout this eclipse apocalypse but no one wanna get prepared."

The Browns tight end also posted a video and pictures of his newest purchase on his Instagram page.

David Njoku's Hellfire looks like a classic apocalypse vehicle often seen in movies. With its rugged look and ability to be used off-road coupled with a thick steel bumper and windshield armor door, it is perhaps the perfect car for him to survive the apocalypse.

The solar eclipse that captivated the entire U.S. on Monday no doubt looked like something out of a horror movie.

With people across the country grabbing their phones, cameras and anything else they could think of to get a glimpse of the rare event, it was plastered all over social media. Meanwhile, Njoku got a tough, rugged vehicle to survive the eclipse apocalypse, as some had termed it.

While the $190,000 Hellfire looks like the type of car that is built to survive anything and Njoku might have been joking about preparing for the eclipse apocalypse, it could be a small price to pay for David Njoku if the disaster happened.