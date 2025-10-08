Browns TE David Njoku drops a 4-word reaction to Joe Flacco being traded to the Bengals after being replaced by Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns unexpectedly traded Joe Flacco, their starter at the start of the season, to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. Flacco will reportedly be taking the starting role until the injured Joe Burrow returns to the lineup.Browns tight end David Njoku bid farewell to Flacco in a social media post. Njoku reposted a picture originally posted by the Browns' account on his story and captioned it with a four-word reaction:&quot;Love you big guy❤️@joeflacco.&quot;During Flacco's tenure as the starting quarterback in late 2023, he developed a strong on-field chemistry with Njoku. The duo made several touchdown connections and Njoku gave the veteran quarterback credit for a large portion of his receptions and touchdowns.Njoku was targeted 56 times by Flacco in six games in 2023, leading to 37 receptions, 483 yards and four touchdowns. They helped the Browns to an 11-6 record and a spot in the playoffs.The 40-year-old Flacco started the 2025 season as the Browns' starter, with rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel filling up as backups. But after a string of poor performances, Cleveland benched the veteran in favor of Gabriel in Week 5.Flacco's mission with the Bengals is to hopefully guide the 2-3 team to a winning record over the coming weeks and help them make a postseason berth.When will Joe Flacco start for the Bengals?Jake Browning has been the starter for the Bengals since Joe Burrow began his spell on the sidelines in Week 3. However, the expectation is that the team will bench the struggling Browning for Joe Flacco for the first time on Sunday, when they face the Packers at Green Bay.Having already beaten the Packers as a starter for the Browns this season, Flacco has the chance to do something that has not been done in decades this weekend. He will become the first quarterback since 1962 to beat one team more than once in a single campaign while playing for two different teams if he starts and the Bengals win.In Week 3, Flacco helped the Browns record a 13-10 win over Green Bay, completing 21 of his 36 passes for 142 yards and an interception in that outing.