  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Browns TE David Njoku drops a 4-word reaction to Joe Flacco being traded to the Bengals after being replaced by Dillon Gabriel

Browns TE David Njoku drops a 4-word reaction to Joe Flacco being traded to the Bengals after being replaced by Dillon Gabriel

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 08, 2025 14:46 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Browns TE David Njoku drops a 4-word reaction to Joe Flacco being traded to the Bengals after being replaced by Dillon Gabriel - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns unexpectedly traded Joe Flacco, their starter at the start of the season, to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. Flacco will reportedly be taking the starting role until the injured Joe Burrow returns to the lineup.

Ad

Browns tight end David Njoku bid farewell to Flacco in a social media post. Njoku reposted a picture originally posted by the Browns' account on his story and captioned it with a four-word reaction:

"Love you big guy❤️@joeflacco."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During Flacco's tenure as the starting quarterback in late 2023, he developed a strong on-field chemistry with Njoku. The duo made several touchdown connections and Njoku gave the veteran quarterback credit for a large portion of his receptions and touchdowns.

Njoku was targeted 56 times by Flacco in six games in 2023, leading to 37 receptions, 483 yards and four touchdowns. They helped the Browns to an 11-6 record and a spot in the playoffs.

The 40-year-old Flacco started the 2025 season as the Browns' starter, with rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel filling up as backups. But after a string of poor performances, Cleveland benched the veteran in favor of Gabriel in Week 5.

Ad

Flacco's mission with the Bengals is to hopefully guide the 2-3 team to a winning record over the coming weeks and help them make a postseason berth.

When will Joe Flacco start for the Bengals?

Jake Browning has been the starter for the Bengals since Joe Burrow began his spell on the sidelines in Week 3. However, the expectation is that the team will bench the struggling Browning for Joe Flacco for the first time on Sunday, when they face the Packers at Green Bay.

Ad

Having already beaten the Packers as a starter for the Browns this season, Flacco has the chance to do something that has not been done in decades this weekend. He will become the first quarterback since 1962 to beat one team more than once in a single campaign while playing for two different teams if he starts and the Bengals win.

In Week 3, Flacco helped the Browns record a 13-10 win over Green Bay, completing 21 of his 36 passes for 142 yards and an interception in that outing.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications