Browns TE Harold Fannin drops honest take on Shedeur Sanders bringing the spotlight

Cleveland Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. shared his thoughts on the increased media attention surrounding the team. This follows the addition of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The fifth-round pick's arrival has turned more cameras toward Browns rookie minicamp activities.

Fannin is a standout from Bowling Green who broke numerous program records on his way to being named MAC Player of the Year. He joins Sanders as part of Cleveland's 2025 rookie class. Both players represent key offensive additions as the Browns look to build depth at critical skill positions.

During team OTAs on Friday, Fannin addressed reporters about the heightened spotlight that now follows the team. Mary Kay Cabot shared on X the rookie tight end's candid assessment of the situation as players prepared for their three-day rookie minicamp.

"You know, the cameras watching, you know, I feel like it definitely is going, I guess, have more people looking into us and stuff like that, which I feel like is a great thing, you know, in the media world or whatever," Fannin said.

During games against Penn State and Texas A&M, Fannin showcased his abilities with multiple 100+ yard receiving performances. He closed his college career by setting FBS records for tight ends with 17 receptions and 213 yards in Bowling Green's bowl game.

Shedeur Sanders is carrying expectations regardless of draft position

Shedeur Sanders addressed his approach to the pressure after being selected 144th overall.

"I'm a Sanders," the quarterback said after his selection, via ESPN, "so it's always going to be expectations regardless of what pick I am."

The Browns organization traded up to select Shedeur Sanders at pick 144, with GM Andrew Berry expressing confidence that the quarterback could "outproduce his draft slot."

"We view him as a highly accurate pocket passer," Berry said. "He does a really good job of protecting the ball. He has enough of the physical characteristics, whether it's arm strength or mobility. Like all young players, there are things to improve. I think probably much has been said about the number of sacks he's taken. Some of that is environment, and some of that is improvement on his end, for sure."

Similarly, Fannin arrives with high expectations from those who've coached him. His former position coach at Bowling Green, Alex Bayer, highlighted this quality during an interview on the Locked on Browns Podcast. Bayer described Fannin as "a sponge" who rapidly absorbs coaching instruction.

