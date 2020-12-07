Browns at Titans score/results: Who won the NFL game on Sunday?

No one would have predicted Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans play out the way it did.

This was supposed to be an old-school, potentially low-scoring affair between two run-heavy teams featuring two of the NFL's best running backs in Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Cleveland's Nick Chubb.

It was not supposed to be a 41-35 win for the Browns in which neither Henry or Chubb cracked 90 yards, in which the star was Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It was not supposed to see the Browns drop 38 points in the first half, then almost blow a four-touchdown lead in the second half.

While both teams came in with 8-3 records, the Titans were favored by oddsmakers due to being at home and probably because the Browns have a history of letting their supporters down in big spots.

The Browns came out and blasted the Titans from the get-go, taking a 17-0 lead after Mayfield's first two touchdown passes. After allowing Tennessee onto the scoreboard early in the second quarter, the Browns proceeded to run off three more touchdowns before halftime -- including two more Mayfield scoring passes -- to take a 38-7 lead into the locker room.

But any Browns fan could've told you that the game was far from over.

Browns try to give game away to Titans

At the beginning of the second half, the Titans promptly drove down the field on their first possession, capped by QB Ryan Tannehill finding tight end MyCole Pruitt for a 22-yard touchdowns. A few minutes later, Pruitt scored again when he picked up A.J. Brown's fumble near the goal line and ran it in.

Things were starting to get tense for the Browns, but they added a field goal to make it 41-21 going into the fourth quarter.

The Browns' defense held up for most of the final period, although the offense didn't do much to help their cause. With under 1:30 to play in the game, the Titans added what seemed like a harmless garbage time touchdown run by Jeremy Nichols.

All the Browns had to do was run the clock out, but Mayfield fumbled and Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro recovered it and returned it 53 yards into the red zone. Tannehill threw another TD with 28 seconds left to bring the Titans within seven points.

Tennessee needed to try an onside kick, but the Browns recovered to finally put the game away.

The Browns improved to 9-3, ensuring their first winning season since 2007.

Chubb finished with 80 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Henry was held to 60 yards on 15 carries and lost a fumble.

Mayfield passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns, completing 25 of 33 passes.