Browns could turn to Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders after "get off" from $30,000,000 star in Week 1: Rich Eisen

The Cleveland Browns kept rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on their 53-man roster for the 2025 season. They will serve as backups for veteran Joe Flacco, who was named Cleveland's QB1 last week.

The Browns will face a tricky challenge against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season. However, analyst Rich Eisen believes that Cleveland might turn to Gabriel or Sanders if Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson

"One Trey Hendrickson get off in Week 1 and the Browns may have either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders as their go-forward quarterback," Eisen said on his YouTube show on Tuesday (2:40). "And it's not like, Flacco's a spring chicken. He is smart enough to read a defense and get rid of a football and protect himself, which is great news.

"But at the end of the day of getting Flacco, acquiring Kenny Picket, and then drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round before Shedeur, only to take Shedeur anyway at the end of the day, it is now going to be a fascinating choice as to who is second on the depth chart for the Cleveland Browns."

Hendrickson had been in the spotlight for the Bengals this offseason amid a conflict with the team over a new deal. However, on Monday, it was reported that the star pass rusher and Cincinnati agreed to a one-year solution to increase the player's salary by $14 million.

Hendrickson is set to make a reported $30 million in the 2025 season.

Shedeur Sanders expected to serve as QB3 on Browns' depth chart

On Tuesday, the Browns confirmed that Shedeur Sanders will be their QB3 for the upcoming season. This means that Gabriel will serve as Joe Flacco's backup.

Cleveland took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB that the franchise took after landing Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.

The Browns, who won all their preseason games this year, will aim to get off to a winning start in the regular season when they host the Bengals on Sept. 7.

