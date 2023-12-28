Browns vs Jets injury report: Latest on Amari Cooper, Zach Wilson, Allen Lazard, Marquise Goodwin and more

The Cleveland Browns are determined to secure a first-round bye and the top seed in the playoffs. When they play the New York Jets on Thursday night, they will have the opportunity to strengthen their case for receiving a first-round bye.

Let's talk about the injury updates for both teams' star players before their Thursday Night Football game.

Cleveland Browns injury report for Week 17

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and kicker Dustin Hopkins have all been declared out of the Cleveland Browns' Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.

On Sunday, when returning a kickoff against the Houston Texans in the first half, Hopkins hurt his left hamstring. Kevin Stefanski, the coach of the Cleveland Browns, said two days ago that the kicker's recovery from his hamstring injury is week-by-week.

Punter Corey Bojorquez is another player who's likely going to miss the Browns' game on Thursday night due to a quad injury. His status for that game is "doubtful." For Bojorquez, who did not take part in practice on Monday or Tuesday, the game might come too soon.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who missed practice on Monday and Tuesday due to a knee issue, is one player on the injury list that Cleveland will be desperate to have on the field in Week 17.

He has been designated as questionable for the Jets game. Due to a knee ailment that limited his practice reps on Monday and Tuesday, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is also marked as questionable.

Juan Thornhill, a safety with the Cleveland Browns, was likewise "limited" throughout practice on Monday and Tuesday, but that was sufficient to earn him a "questionable" classification ahead of Thursday. For the last two games, the safety has not played for the Browns.

Amari Cooper's injury status

Wide receiver Amari Cooper may miss the Cleveland Browns' next game against the New York Jets following an outstanding performance against the Houston Texans in Week 16, which saw him set a new franchise mark for receiving yards in a game.

Due to a heel injury, the receiver is labeled as questionable in the injury report. The Browns may decide not to take a chance on their star offensive player before the playoffs.

In week 16 against the Texans, Cooper accumulated 265 yards with 11 catches and two touchdowns. The Browns won their third straight game and secured their 10th victory of the year.

Marquise Goodwin's injury status

Due to his limited practice attendance on Monday and Tuesday, another receiver for the Cleveland Browns faces the possibility of missing Week 17 of the season.

Marquise Goodwin's injuries have kept him out of four games this season. He's fighting a knee issue this time. James Proche is anticipated to get a larger role in offense if Goodwin is unable to play against the Jets.

New York Jets injury report for Week 17

Four players, including two quarterbacks, have been ruled out by the Jets due to injuries before their Week 17 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday night, quarterback Zach Wilson (concussion), tight end Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), offensive lineman Duane Brown (back) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (achilles) will all be sidelined.

Running back Israel Abanikanda (ankle), kicker Greg Zuerlein (right quadriceps) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (illness) are also listed as questionable for the Jets.

Zach Wilson's injury status

Zach Wilson will not be able to play in Week 17 because he has not yet cleared the concussion protocol, the team announced on Tuesday. It inherently implies that Trevor Siemian will once again start at quarterback for the Jets.

During a Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, Wilson had a head injury. Siemian took Wilson's place at quarterback, but the Jets lost 30-0. Wilson failed to beat the concussion protocol ahead of last week's 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders. There, Siemian hit 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Allen Lazard's injury status

Due to illness, Allen Lazard was listed on the New York Jets' injury report on Wednesday. For Thursday night, he's deemed questionable to play.

Lazard has 23 catches for 311 yards and one receiving touchdown going into the Browns game.