Browns vs. Lions prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 4 feat. Quinshon Judkins, Jahmyr Gibbs, and more

Quinshon Judkins' Cleveland Browns and Jared Goff's Detroit Lions are set to square off in one of the most interesting fantasy football matchups of the week. The game could result in the confirmation of belief in Judkins as a new must-start RB1.
However, it could also cast doubts on the rookie. Will Detroit's stars have a big day against the vaunted Browns defense? Here's an answer to those questions and so much more.
Week 4 Browns vs. Lions Fantasy Outlook
Detroit has dominated lesser teams already this season, but they also have been dominated themselves. As such, either outcome is on the books this week. However, with the Browns coming into the game with perhaps too much confidence after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, the Lions could find themselves in a dominant position.
Nevertheless, the Browns defense has proven to be no joke, shutting down Joe Burrow and the red-hot Packers in two of their first three games. This could lead the Lions to have a slow day for their stars. As such, only the biggest stars should receive priority for the team. Jared Goff should be sitting in this one. However, keep Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown on the field.
Managers can let the Browns defense ride and start Quinshon Judkins as a mid-level flex. Judkins started the season late due to an issue stemming from a dismissed battery charge (ESPN), but the second-round pick received RB1-level carries against the Packers.
It felt like the Browns had fast-tracked the running back into the lineup, despite him missing training camp and the preseason, so he could be a quality option.
Cleveland vs Detroit Must Starts
- Quinshon Judkins
- Jerry Jeudy
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- David Montgomery
Cleveland vs Detroit Must Sits
- Jared Goff
- Joe Flacco
- David Njoku
- Jerome Ford
Browns vs Lions: Prediction for Week 4
The Cleveland and Detroit are set for a defensive matchup for most of the game in Week 4. The Browns will manage to hold off the Lions for the first half, but will eventually get overpowered in the second half.
Neither quarterback will have a great day, but Amon-Ra St. Brown will have a big play in the second half to open things up, which will give Jahmyr Gibbs time to work.
Quinshon Judkins will score the Browns' only touchdown, set up by a key completion to Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns will lose the contest 24-13.
