Browns vs. Lions prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 4 feat. Quinshon Judkins, Jahmyr Gibbs, and more

Quinshon Judkins' Cleveland Browns and Jared Goff's Detroit Lions are set to square off in one of the most interesting fantasy football matchups of the week. The game could result in the confirmation of belief in Judkins as a new must-start RB1.

Ad

However, it could also cast doubts on the rookie. Will Detroit's stars have a big day against the vaunted Browns defense? Here's an answer to those questions and so much more.

Week 4 Browns vs. Lions Fantasy Outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Flacco at Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Detroit has dominated lesser teams already this season, but they also have been dominated themselves. As such, either outcome is on the books this week. However, with the Browns coming into the game with perhaps too much confidence after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, the Lions could find themselves in a dominant position.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, the Browns defense has proven to be no joke, shutting down Joe Burrow and the red-hot Packers in two of their first three games. This could lead the Lions to have a slow day for their stars. As such, only the biggest stars should receive priority for the team. Jared Goff should be sitting in this one. However, keep Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown on the field.

Managers can let the Browns defense ride and start Quinshon Judkins as a mid-level flex. Judkins started the season late due to an issue stemming from a dismissed battery charge (ESPN), but the second-round pick received RB1-level carries against the Packers.

Ad

It felt like the Browns had fast-tracked the running back into the lineup, despite him missing training camp and the preseason, so he could be a quality option.

Cleveland vs Detroit Must Starts

Quinshon Judkins

Jerry Jeudy

Jahmyr Gibbs

Amon-Ra St. Brown

David Montgomery

Cleveland vs Detroit Must Sits

Jared Goff

Joe Flacco

David Njoku

Jerome Ford

Browns vs Lions: Prediction for Week 4

Quinshon Judkins at Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Cleveland and Detroit are set for a defensive matchup for most of the game in Week 4. The Browns will manage to hold off the Lions for the first half, but will eventually get overpowered in the second half.

Ad

Neither quarterback will have a great day, but Amon-Ra St. Brown will have a big play in the second half to open things up, which will give Jahmyr Gibbs time to work.

Quinshon Judkins will score the Browns' only touchdown, set up by a key completion to Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns will lose the contest 24-13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.