"Browns don't want Shedeur Sanders to be successful": Cam Newton makes feelings known on controversy around Coach Prime's son 

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 03, 2025 00:39 GMT
Cam Newton reacts to Shedeur Sanders controversy - via Getty/CMS
Cam Newton reacts to Shedeur Sanders controversy - via Getty/CMS

Shedeur Sanders is becoming one of the most heavily discussed players in the NFL, and he has not played even just one snap. On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback made headlines yet again when he mimed to an interview after learning that he would remain the QB3 despite a change in starter from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel.

It was said to be in response to Rex Ryan's comments about him on GET UP on Monday, and former MVP Cam Newton shared his thoughts on the "performance" on Wednesday's episode of his Hot Take show. He posited this theory about Sanders' future in the league (starts at 18:43):

"I don't think they want Shedeur Sanders to be successful in Cleveland. If you were to say, I want Cleveland to have a person or a figure to have every chance to be successful, Shedeur has been the opposite of that… When you give Shedeur an opportunity to play with viable options around him, what does he do? He performs."
He continued:

"If you want to see a real clear-cut identifier (of) if he's capable or not with the one, you put him with the 1’s or you put him with the valuable 2’s. Don't put him with the trash."
Former NFL HC Bruce Arians unhappy with Shedeur Sanders being interviewed in locker room

Another prominent NFL figure who had his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' "interview" was former head coach Bruce Arians. On Thursday's episode of Up & Adams, he expressed his dissatisfaction at how a QB3 who had yet to play a game was getting a chance to speak to the media:

“You’ve got nothing to do with the game. OK, it’s all for media clicks. He’s a heck of a personality, but the personality can’t come out ’til you do something on the field. It’s a big week for Dillon Gabriel, and it’s a big week for the Browns, making that transition.”
He also urged the Browns' media department to start declining requests for interviews with Sanders in the future:

“There’s no sense to having him available. Whoever’s running their media relations should turn that down.”

The Browns next play the Vikings in London on Sunday. Kickoff is at 9:30 am ET/2:30 pm BST on the NFL Network.

