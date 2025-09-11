  • home icon
Browns WR Jerry Jeudy drops icy 2-word message to Ravens' secondary ahead of Week 2 clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 11, 2025 00:03 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns are looking to rebound from a rather ugly 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when they visit the Baltimore Ravens this coming Sunday. And already, Jerry Jeudy has a warning.

Asked about the problems that Baltimore's secondary could pose against him during practice on Wednesday, the one-time Pro Bowl wideout dismissed it:

"No challenges."
The Ravens also lost hours after the Browns, notoriously blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and going down 40-41 at the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their farewell season at the current Highmark Stadium.

After Derrick Henry scored a rushing touchdown for a 40-25 lead, Josh Allen found Keon Coleman for a touchdown, then rushed to the end zone. Matt Prater then walked it off with a 32-yard field goal. Overall, the Bills produced 394 offensive yards in the fourth quarter - 250 of them passing.

Browns QB Joe Flacco speaks up on first road game at M&T Bank Stadium

Speaking of the Browns, their quarterback will be making history on Sunday.

Veteran Joe Flacco knows the Ravens very well, having been their quarterback from 2008 to 2018. Along the way, he won a Super Bowl, was named its MVP, and set multiple passing franchise records.

But for the first time ever, he will be entering M&T Bank Stadium as a foe. Addressing the media on Wednesday, he said:

"I'm fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization. I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft. I have so many good memories with those people and that city and that stadium. It's a very special place."
What makes what is expected to be a very emotional return to Baltimore even more poignant is that he will be facing off against his successor. After being drafted with the final pick of the first round in 2018, Lamar Jackson was initially supposed to sit and learn as a rookie. A hip injury changed those plans, and he broke out, winning MVP the following year.

Flacco, who has bounced around the league since, remarked:

"It's one of those things. In the NFL, there's a business side of it. Things happen. …We were on good terms when I left."

Kickoff for the Ravens-Browns game is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

