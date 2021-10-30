Antonio Brown injury: Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians provides update on WR's return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding a wave of momentum but will be without Antonio Brown again this week.

They currently sit atop the NFC South with a 6-1 record as they gear up to face Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Tom Brady and his high-powered offense have put teams to the sword with their latest outing, a 38-3 demolition of the Chicago Bears, a reflection of how potent they are.

However, one player that has been missing for the last few weeks is wide receiver Antonio Brown. Having injured his ankle in the Week 6 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown was cited at practice on Wednesday with a crutch, which cannot be good news.

Arians gives update on Brown's injury

On Wednesday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians gave an insight into the receiver's injury and stated that he did not know when the former Pro Bowler would return.

“Shoot, with that injury, who knows?” Arians said via Pewterreport.com. “It could be [after the Week 9 bye], it could be a long time. It’s just wait and see how the foot [heals]. He’s still on a crutch. It’s still considering an ankle sprain, but it’s around his heel.”

The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 @FantasySource_ INJURY UPDATE: No timetable for WR Antonio Brown’s (ankle) return per Bruce Arians INJURY UPDATE: No timetable for WR Antonio Brown’s (ankle) return per Bruce Arians https://t.co/pF7XyqZmXW

Then on Friday, as expected, the Buccaneers ruled Brown out of their divisional clash with the New Orleans Saints. Brown had been in okay form for the Bucs, mustering 418 yards on 29 catches for four touchdowns in his five games this season, but his absence against the Bears was hardly felt.

Brady and the Buccaneers raced out to a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter against the Bears, with receiver Mike Evans getting himself two touchdowns, one of which was Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass.

Other receivers, Chris Godwin (eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown) and Evans (76 yards on six catches with three touchdowns) led the way in Brown's absence, and they will have to do the same for the foreseeable future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers "A division game, it's going to be a dog fight."



🗣️: DC Todd Bowles "A division game, it's going to be a dog fight."🗣️: DC Todd Bowles https://t.co/Zq1hwxGTfB

Helped greatly by their running back duo of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, who rushed for a combined 144 yards on 25 attempts, the workload is being spread around without Brown in the line-up.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All four will be called upon again for Sunday's Halloween clash as the Bucs look to put some distance between themselves and the Saints, who are currently second in the division.

Edited by Piyush Bisht