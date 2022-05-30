“People love to talk about it" - Bruce Arians opens up on rumors of Tom Brady forcing him out of Buccaneers HC role

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief 40-day retirement was the talk of the first part of the NFL offseason.

Soon after that, former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians moved to the front office as a senior football consultant and was replaced by former Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

For many, the timing of Brady's return and Arians stepping down was not coincidental. These people believe the All-Pro quarterback would only return to the team if Arians was removed as head coach.

Arians was a recent guest on The Cook and Joe Show in Pittsburgh and was asked what it was like working with the former New England Patriots quarterback.

Here is what Arians had to say:

“People love to talk about it. Tom is fantastic. He’s one of those guys who wants everything answered before he takes the field. You don’t leave a stone unturned on his preparation. He comes to practice like a little 12-year-old kid. He has a big smile on his face. He’s joking. He’s competing nonstop.”

Arians then made a comparison between the three-time NFL MVP and two other quarterbacks he's coached in Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger:

“I remember a two-minute drill [in practice] when I saw a pass [of his], he threw his helmet and kicked the ball across the field. He loves to compete, just like everybody. There’s not a bigger competitor than Ben [Roethlisberger], same with Peyton. They all learn differently and want to play the games differently, but Tom is a unique cat, and I loved the interactions watching the rookies come up to him, especially young receivers, and to see him take them under his wing and make them better.”

Arians dispelled the rumors once they began to spread. The Buccaneers will now have to adjust to life with Todd Bowles running the show.

Can Tom Brady get the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl next season?

The Buccaneers ended their 2021 season with a 30-27 loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams. In the game, the Buccaneers found themselves down by a score of 27-3 in the third quarter.

Tom Brady then led the team on a torrid comeback, tying the game at 27 with under a minute to go. However, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led a game-winning drive to secure the victory.

With his competitive spirit, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will surely return to avenge the loss.

The team re-signed receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal as well as re-signing starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Stay tuned for the start of next season as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will begin their quest for a third Super Bowl for the franchise and an eighth for TB12.

