Bryan Cook injury update vs Packers: What happened to Chiefs safety?

Bryan Cook suffered a suspected lower leg injury in the second half of the Chiefs' game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. It appeared to a freak injury.

The Packers offense ran a run play with A.J. Dillon. As he picked up the first down, Bryan Cook came in to try to stop him. But he slipped and his left foot appeared to get stuck underneath him, twisting his ankle. He was immediately in pain and remained down as the medical staff attended to him.

It was immediately apparent that it was a serious injury as the players gathered around him before the cart came to assist him off the field. He was visibly distraught as he was being carted off and it looks to be a long spell on the sidelines for him.

Bryan Cook's out of the game

It was later updated by the Kansas City Chiefs that Bryan Cook was questionable to return due to injury for the game before it was upgraded to out. It was reported on the broadcast that he was taken to the X-Ray room straight away and came out without wearing shoes and socks.

But given how severe it looked, one just hopes that his season is not over. It certainly looked bad as he was crestfallen when he was being carted off.

Packers and Chiefs dominate on offense

As Bryan Cook left the field, it became another piece missing on the Chiefs defense. With both Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes playing at a high level and leading their offenses to multiple touchdowns, the defenses struggled during the game.

The difference in the first quarter, for example, came on the Packers defense holding steady in the redzone. They sacked Patrick Mahomes on consecutive drives leading to two field goals instead of touchdowns. But the Chiefs defense could not do so and Green Bay scored two touchdowns to lead 14-6.

But with the game 21-19 in the Packers' favor, the Chiefs defense stood tall and finally made their opposition punt. It was that kind of effort that was missing throughout the first half. It seems that Bryan Cook's injury galvanized them as a unit as they consistently put more pressure on Love.

They were helped by a delay-of-game penalty in the drive but sometimes the worst injuries brings out the camaraderie in the remaining group. And we know that if the defense gives him a chance, Patrick Mahomes always has the chance to lead a comeback. Just ask the Las Vegas Raiders from last week!