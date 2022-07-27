The NFL may have found the next Drew Brees in Alabama QB Bryce Young

Is Bryce Young the next Drew Brees? It's a lofty comparison, but that's the opinion of NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who recently revealed his scouting report for the Alabama quarterback. Young is the current betting favorite to be the number one selection in the 2023 Draft, and he has certainly done enough already to impress Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah said:

"There really isn’t a clean comparison for Young. However, I see the most similarities to a young Drew Brees. Both guys lack ideal size, but they make up for it with elite processing and accuracy. I think Brees was a similar athlete at that stage of his career. They are pure point guards. The ball comes out quick and the placement is excellent.”

Young, who secured the Heisman trophy in his sophomore year, will certainly be in the running to regain his title this upcoming season. Having fallen to Georgia in the National Championship game, he will be hoping to go one step further before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Drew Brees' NFL career and why he is headed to the Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints QB celebrates victory in Super Bowl XLIV

Young is an incredibly talented player, but he may not want to be saddled with such a comparison before he is even draft eligible. Drew Brees is destined to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest quarterbacks to grace the NFL.

He is a 13-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year. He led the New Orleans Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV, a game in which he was also named MVP.

The future Hall of Famer is the holder of numerous NFL records and has had a 20-year career in the league. He has over 80,000 passing yards and 571 touchdowns, placing him second on both lists only behind Tom Brady.

He has a career passer rating of 98.7 and a pass completion percentage of 67.7, which are both top-five on the all-time list. How good was Drew Brees? Well, many believe that he is certainly in the Mount Rushmore discussion for the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The Saints quarterback was not only revered for his on-field accomplishments, he was widely praised and respected for the time he dedicated to good causes off the field. In 2006, he was named the Walter Peyton Man of the Year.

