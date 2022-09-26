"Refs cheating for Aaron Rodgers is nothing new" - Bucs fans claim conspiracy theory after Tom Brady's second loss to Packers QB 

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium. This might be the last game between them, as Brady is widely expected to retire following this season. The game was decided in the final minute when Brady led the Buccaneers down the field for a touchdown that cut Green Bay's lead to two. However, they couldn't convert on a two-point conversion and the Packers took the win.
Both quarterbacks went for over 250 passing yards and it was a one-score game throughout the fourth quarter. Still, not everyone was happy about the results, with a very obvious group objecting to how the game was officiated.
Some fans (particularly the Buccaneers fanbase) were convinced the refs called the game in favor of Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay:
Packers fans weren't having any of it:
Aaron Rodgers was watching the Buccaneers game-clock struggles on the jumbotron
It's possible that Rodgers got a Raymond James Stadium video coordinator in trouble with his postgame interview. He said that he could watch replays on the jumbotron of the Buccaneers' clock management problems:
"Well they showed it on the previous play, too. It was a delay on both plays. Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home. I saw something, (and) I just passed on the information."
Tampa Bay weren't penalized for a delay of game on the touchdown strike from Brady to Gage. Rodgers claims to have passed the information on after that play for the two-point conversion, though it was evident that Brady didn't get the ball off in time.
The idea that Aaron Rodgers was doing anything possible to win against Tom Brady is a popular one. The Packers definitely needed a statement win like their victory on Sunday. Green Bay moved to 2-1 with the win and they've had an up-and-down campaign thus far.
They were underwhelming in their Week 1 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings (23-7), but dominant against the Chicago Bears (27-10) in Week 2. The Buccaneers are also 2-1 after knocking off the Dallas Cowboys (19-3) and the New Orleans Saints ( 20-10).
Both sides are expected to feature in the postseason and potentially meet in the NFC Championship game. We will see if that's the case in the coming months.
