"Refs cheating for Aaron Rodgers is nothing new" - Bucs fans claim conspiracy theory after Tom Brady's second loss to Packers QB 

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium. This might be the last game between them, as Brady is widely expected to retire following this season. The game was decided in the final minute when Brady led the Buccaneers down the field for a touchdown that cut Green Bay's lead to two. However, they couldn't convert on a two-point conversion and the Packers took the win.

Both quarterbacks went for over 250 passing yards and it was a one-score game throughout the fourth quarter. Still, not everyone was happy about the results, with a very obvious group objecting to how the game was officiated.

Some fans (particularly the Buccaneers fanbase) were convinced the refs called the game in favor of Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay:

. @ogmcgwire Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs fans here and on Reddit have pointed out that play clock before Tampa Bay's initial two-point conversion attempt was only 20 seconds, not the 25 listed in the NFL rule book for before a two-point conversion. Only 20 seconds elapse from whistle to clock hitting zero. Refs cheating for rodgers is nothing new

Dutch @YelawolfNL Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs fans here and on Reddit have pointed out that play clock before Tampa Bay's initial two-point conversion attempt was only 20 seconds, not the 25 listed in the NFL rule book for before a two-point conversion. Only 20 seconds elapse from whistle to clock hitting zero. NFL rigged

Fortune Reed @reed_fortune Clockgate?Oh, and #JusticeForBucs

kalani rodgers side niqqa @MrSplashman99_ and we get robbed lmao the nfl is the dumbest league ive ever seen

Josh Hill @jdavhill Tom Brady got robbed

tombo #year23 @tomrahme9 Not a shocker. No QB has been screwed over by more calls than Brady.(Partially bc he's played more than everyone bc everyone's "get fucked over" rate is basically the same lol)

Ken Barrett @Bucs_Barrett Great... Play Clock Gate now

Packers fans weren't having any of it:

Dave Steger @StegNCheese Time to let this go Greg. Lol Reddit is the last place to use as a source.

B LaFleur @BlakeClark_ Yeah the refs missed what should've been a delay of game the play before that too. Cry

zach jacobson @itszacharyj

Aaron Rodgers was watching the Buccaneers game-clock struggles on the jumbotron

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's possible that Rodgers got a Raymond James Stadium video coordinator in trouble with his postgame interview. He said that he could watch replays on the jumbotron of the Buccaneers' clock management problems:

"Well they showed it on the previous play, too. It was a delay on both plays. Sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home. I saw something, (and) I just passed on the information."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Aaron Rodgers just got the Bucs Jumbotron guy fired Aaron Rodgers just got the Bucs Jumbotron guy fired https://t.co/We6DxucElQ

Tampa Bay weren't penalized for a delay of game on the touchdown strike from Brady to Gage. Rodgers claims to have passed the information on after that play for the two-point conversion, though it was evident that Brady didn't get the ball off in time.

The idea that Aaron Rodgers was doing anything possible to win against Tom Brady is a popular one. The Packers definitely needed a statement win like their victory on Sunday. Green Bay moved to 2-1 with the win and they've had an up-and-down campaign thus far.

They were underwhelming in their Week 1 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings (23-7), but dominant against the Chicago Bears (27-10) in Week 2. The Buccaneers are also 2-1 after knocking off the Dallas Cowboys (19-3) and the New Orleans Saints ( 20-10).

Both sides are expected to feature in the postseason and potentially meet in the NFC Championship game. We will see if that's the case in the coming months.

