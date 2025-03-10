Buccaneers GM Jason Licht denies acquiring Chiefs star for $22,000,000 in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were active on the market on Monday, re-signing wide receiver Chris Godwin to a mega three-year deal. But general manager Jason Licht was involved in a curious moment, regarding a signing that was never made.

Midway through the first day of negotiations between free agents and NFL franchises, a report emerged. It claimed that the Buccaneers were giving a three-year, $22.5 million deal to running back Samaje Perine, previously of the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the rumor was not true. And Licht took to X to personally deny Perine's signing:

Indeed, a deal never happened. Perine did sign with a team on Monday, but he signed a commitment to the Cincinnati Bengals, for whom he played a few seasons before. The numbers were also lower: he signed a two-year, $3.8 million. A much lower average than what was previously reported.

On Monday, another signing report that did not turn out to be true involved defensive tackle Milton Williams. It was initially reported that he would sign with the Carolina Panthers; however, insiders said the deal was "not done," and he later agreed to join the New England Patriots on a four-year deal.

Moves made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 free agency

The first day of signings was interesting for Tampa Bay fans. Re-signings played a special part: Chris Godwin will stay with the team on a three-year, $66 million deal, while Ben Bredeson signed a three-year, $22 million extension as well. Both were key players for the Buccaneers' top-5 offense in the 2024 season.

They also added a key player for their ambitions. Pass rusher Haason Reddick signed a one-year, $14 million deal with $12 million guaranteed. Reddick had excellent seasons in Philadelphia, but he missed plenty of time in the 2024 season due to a contract standoff after his trade with the New York Jets.

Previously, the Buccaneers also re-signed another key member of the roster. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David will stay for another year, now on a one-year, $10 million deal. David has been one of their most important defensive players, signing one-year deals each season as he weighs whether to keep playing or not.

