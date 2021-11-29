"Don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones" - Bruce Arians has brutal response to Buccaneers O-lineman Vita Vea losing his tooth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave an honest response to offensive lineman Vita Vea losing a tooth during the team's clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The incident happened when Vea was rushing Carson Wentz and his helmet pushed up over his nose, exposing his teeth. The 26-year-old's mouth came into contact with the helmet of another player and he had a tooth knocked out.

Arians spoke to the media during his post-match press conference and was brutal in his thoughts on the incident.

“I don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones," Arians said. "He ain't not gonna play without a tooth, I mean that ain't nothing".

Vea smiles after losing tooth

The Buccaneers offensive lineman lost one of his teeth in a one-on-one battle with Mark Glowinski of the Colts. Vea was seen smiling later after the incident. Take a look below.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Vita Vea LOST A TOOTH 🦷 Vita Vea LOST A TOOTH 🦷 https://t.co/Dfc1AxPTSJ

Buccaneers get comeback win over Colts

Tom Brady and the Bucs fought back from a double-digit deficit at Lucas Oil Stadium to secure an important 38-31 victory on Sunday.

Brady threw for 226 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Leonard Fournette was the Bucs' star player for the day, amassing four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).

Tight end Rob Gronkowski had arguably his best day statistically for the Bucs, catching seven passes for 123 receiving yards as the Buccaneers moved to 8-3 on the year.

For Carson Wentz and the Colts, it will feel like an opportunity missed as they kept the Bucs in check for the first half and went into halftime with a 24-10 lead.

But after the main break, Brady and the Buccaneers went to work, outscoring the Colts 24-7 in the second half. However, the heartbreaker for the Colts came with only 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 31-all, Brady handed the ball off to Fournette, who raced into the endzone for a 28-yard touchdown to secure the win. While some will remember the game for Fournette's touchdown run, others will remember it for Vita Vea and his tooth being knocked out.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Up next for the Buccaneers are Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Meanwhile, Wentz and the Colts must dust themselves and get ready for a divisional matchup against the Texans.

Edited by Piyush Bisht