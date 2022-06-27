"I will be calling his phone 24/7" - Buccaneers star reveals plan to force Rob Gronkowski to return to the NFL

Rob Gronkowski has retired, effectively taking the ball and going home in the eyes of fans and teammates. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been hopeful of him returning again to team up with Tom Brady for one last Super Bowl winning campaign, but it seems that particular dream is over.

As we have already seen this offseason with Brady, players can come out of retirement and take the field again. As such, Tampa Bay may not have given up on the legendary tight end just yet.

On the Rich Eisen Show, show host Rich Eisen asked Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette what his plan was to bring the tight end back.

Here's how he phrased the question:

"Gronk's retirement, do you think that there could be maybe a phone call logged in by Tom or you or anyone else during the season? And maybe he runs it back one more time? Or [do] you think that's it for him? What do you think, Leonard?"

Fournette responded, explaining his plan:

"Just know, I will be calling his phone 24/7. [In the] regular season, we're gonna need Gronk. Gronk [brings a lot to] our program and to the team and our locker room, his energy, his vibe... who wouldn't want to have him as a teammate? He's a great guy, and I love Gronk."

This seems like good news for Tampa Bay fans and bad news for Gronkowski. It remains to be seen whether such bombardment will help or hinder their cause, but it's always nice to be wanted.

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher Rob Gronkowski in 2011 was the best season ever for a tight end.



He was absolutely dominant. Rob Gronkowski in 2011 was the best season ever for a tight end. He was absolutely dominant. https://t.co/iCMl9sSeUW

Of course, the tight end may become overwhelmed if Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette blow up his phone, but not many expect the running back to be the force that motivates the tight end to return. Most agree that if anyone is going to convince him to return, it will be his long-time friend and quarterback Tom Brady.

The tight end and the quarterback at Super Bowl LV

Rob Gronkowski's career with Tom Brady

The two have been tied at the hip since joining forces in 2010. With the exception of one season due to the tight end's initial retirement, they have spent every one of the last 12 seasons together. The duo played in five Super Bowls together and Gronkowski has four Super Bowl rings to his name.

Gronkowski's first Super Bowl appearance was in 2011, when the New England Patriots lost to Eli Manning and the New York Giants. He won his first Super Bowl when Russell Wilson threw the infamous interception at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX.

The tight end played a part in the campaign that led to the famous 28-3 comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He did, however, miss the big game as he was recovering from back surgery.

Gronkowski was also the final target in the shootout between Tom Brady and Nick Foles in Super Bowl 52, a game the Patriots lost. He was back on the winning side in Super Bowl LIII, when the Patriots beat Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. His last Super Bowl appearance was with the Buccaneers. Gronkowski played a part in the 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As to whether this is finally the end for Grownkowski and Brady is still a matter of some speculation, the answer is to be revealed with the passage of time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far