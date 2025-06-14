Bucky Brooks claims Trevor Lawrence possesses ultimate “Three Ps” support system to break into elite QB tier

Trevor Lawrence seems to have everything he needs to live up to the lofty expectations next season, according to NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.

Ad

Brooks believes that the former first-team all-American and No. 1 pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars has the perfect environment around him to thrive.

On the NFL Network on Friday, Brooks mentioned that the Jaguars have followed the “Three Ps” theory: with a Play-caller, Playmakers and Pass protectors. The play-caller is Jacksonville Liam Coen, who worked with another former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, last year, helping him to his best NFL season. The quarterback had a 71.4% completion rate and a 41-16 touchdown to interception ratio.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for the playmakers, the Jags had a breakout star in Brian Thomas Jr. last season and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. There’s also Tank Bigsby, Travis Etienne and Dyami Brown, who are all elite playmakers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On the pass protection side, the team signed Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson. It also drafted Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim to complement Anton Harrison, Ezra Cleveland and Walker Little.

Ad

Lawrence has taken many big hits throughout his career, and sacked over 25 times in three of his four seasons. He has also struggled to find many elite playmakers, tossing double-digit interceptions twice. Meanwhile, Jacksonville was 23rd in the NFL last season in passing yards per game (204.5).

Over the past four seasons, among qualified passers, Lawrence ranked 29th in yards per throw (6.8), and touchdown to interception ratio (69-46). He was dead last in passer rating (85.0).

Ad

Year 5 is make-or-break for Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence's fifth NFL season may be the one he needs to thrive the most. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant financial investment in him in June 2024, signing him to a five-year $275 million deal.

“I need to see him back to his 2022 version of himself,” former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins said on Friday, via "NFL on ESPN."

Ad

“They (the Jaguars) bring Liam Coen in, we saw the career Baker Mayfield had under his system. Heavy play-action, roll-outs, leveraging that athleticism, making decisions easier, giving him clear pictures. All in an effort of making sure Trevor Lawrence can unleash his full potential.”

In 2022, Lawrence was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time. He threw a career-high 25 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 95.2, as the Jaguars won the AFC South.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.