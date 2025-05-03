Bucs rookie DT Desmond Watson reveals losing 27 lbs since being drafted as 'biggest player ever' 

Before the 2025 NFL draft, Florida Gators DT Desmond Watson weighed in at 464 pounds during his Pro Day. He immediately became the heaviest player in NFL history before going undrafted in Green Bay. However, he ended up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday, Desmond Watson made an appearance on NFL Network's "The Insiders". During the interview, he talked about how he has already lost weight, and according to the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight, he is now 27 pounds lighter. The ex-Gators DT revealed that he is doing his best to achieve success with the opportunity provided by the Bucs.

"It was great," Watson said about signing with the Bucs. "...I weighed in 437 late last week. That's the journey I've got to take to be successful. It's good for clicks to be the biggest player ever.

"But at the same time if I got to be successful and max out my potential, the coaches know and me and my family know that I have to drop weight in order to reach that. So I have been changing my habits and things like that," he added.

Watson clarified that he is still working on losing more weight to get into an ideal shape for his NFL career. He has faith in his abilities as a defensive tackle, adding that he moves well for someone who is above 400 pounds and standing at 6-foot-6.

Desmond Watson spent four seasons with the Gators at the collegiate level. He played in 51 total games while tallying 63 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

How much will Desmond Watson earn after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

As an undrafted free agent, the ex-Gatos defensive tackle will be paid $50,000 in guaranteed money. Watson's contract also sees him earning $20,000 as a signing bonus.

At the Combine, Watson left scouts impressed after bench-pressing 225 pounds 36 times. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.39 seconds, which is commendable given his weight at the time.

To secure a spot on the roster, the defensive tackle will likely have to put on an impressive show during this training camp. The Bucs are not short on big defensive players. Take the 347-pounder Vita Vea, for example.

Thus, it's a long road ahead for Watson to settle down as a reliable defensive player in the league. One thing that the Bucs do not have to worry about is injury concerns. Watson remained healthy throughout his four-season stint with the Gators. It will be interesting to see if he becomes a future defensive star for the Bucs.

