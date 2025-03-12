Bucs WR Chris Godwin makes feelings known on ditching Patriots for $66,000,000 free agency move 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin was among the best offensive players available in free agency. The wide receiver was a target for several teams, including the New England Patriots, who desperately need a star for quarterback Drake Maye to throw to.

Ad

The Pats were reportedly willing to flex their financial muscle and offer Godwin a massive $30 million a year deal, blowing teams competing for his signature out of the water. The Patriots were touted as favorites to land the wide receiver once free agency commenced, but he had other ideas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 29-year-old opted to ditch New England's lucrative offer and signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Buccaneers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During an appearance on the NFL Network's The Insiders show on Tuesday, Godwin shared how close he was to leaving Tampa Bay and why he decided to stay:

“To be honest, I feel like we were really close. When it comes to a situation like that—you have to really, really consider it. And me and Moriah, we had some really tough conversations… because at the end of the day we’re trying to figure out what’s going to be best for our family.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Godwin is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season after suffering a dislocated left ankle. Before his injury, he was on pace for his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season. In seven games for the Bucs, he had 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Patriots free agency signings: Team missed out on top 2 targets

New England not only missed on Chris Godwin but also failed to land left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was their top priority in free agency. Like the Buccaneers wide receiver, the veteran lineman decided to stay put and signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ad

While missing out on their top two free-agent targets was disappointing, the Patriots did splurge money. Their biggest acquisition was the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl hero Milton Williams. They handed the defensive tackle a four-year, $104 million deal to lure him away from Philadelphia.

New England also upgraded their secondary with the acquisition of cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year, $60 million contract. The veteran is expected to form a formidable tandem with All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez.

Ad

Linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane also joined the team on three-year deals, while former Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Khyiris Tonga came over on a modest one-year, $2.7 million contract.

The Patriots did not spare any expense to improve their defense and will likely spend the rest of the offseason adding offensive talent to build the perfect environment for Drake Maye to thrive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.