Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka opens up about facing former college rivals Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:34 GMT
(Image source - Getty)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 4 clash on Sunday. Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will be up against familiar faces when the reigning Super Bowl champions come to Raymond James Stadium.

Egbuka was selected by Tampa with the 19th pick in the 2025 NFL draft after a stellar collegiate tenure with Ohio State. During his college journey, he squared up against Eagles' Cooper DeJean (then with Iowa) and Quinyon Mitchell (then with Toledo).

While the Buccaneers rookie has impressed in his three games this season, DeJean and Mitchell have more familiarity with the league after their Super Bowl-winning rookie seasons last year.

On Wednesday's episode of "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams," Egbuka discussed the prospect of facing his former college rivals.

"I kind of have a grasp of who they are as players, just from my time in college," Egbuka said. "But not really too much looking at that film, pretty much is looking at this year and last year to see kind of what they did. I think that players are constantly developing and changing, especially with the system that they're in."
The Buccaneers rookie, who finished as Ohio State's receptions leader, said he needs to step up to the level of DeJean and Mitchell.

"Whether it be new techniques or whatever it may be, I don't think that they're the same players that they were in college," Egbuka said. "I think they've stepped it up a level. So I'm gonna have to step up as well.
Emeka Egbuka betting favorite for top rookie award after strong start to Buccaneers career

The Buccaneers have made a 3-0 start to the season and rookie Emeka Egbuka is one of the biggest reasons behind their unbeaten start. He has emerged as quarterback Baker Mayfield's top target in the absence of injured Chris Godwin.

Mayfield revealed the calm the rookie brings, similar to Pro Bowler Godwin.

“I would say [Godwin] and Emeka are really similar in that regard, even-keeled, really never get too high,” Mayfield said. The only time they get low is when they beat themselves up if they do not make a play. They are just that competitive.
“They understand what they are able to do, and if they do not do it right, they are really hard on themselves — not that they outwardly express it, but you can tell."

Egbuka has 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns after three weeks and has been backed as the betting favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
