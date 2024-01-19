Should the Buffalo Bills rethink plans for their future stadium?

On Thursday, the defending AFC East Champions announced that they and cleaning service chain Jani-King were looking for volunteers to clear snow from Highmark Stadium ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The operation commences on Friday at 2:00 p.m. and will last throughout the day.

The announcement was immediately met with derision by fans, with many wishing the Bills had gone for a full roof over their playing field:

Why did Bills forego a roofed facility when designing their new stadium?

When the Buffalo Bills revealed the initial renders for their new home field in March last year, many were perplexed at the lack of covering over the playing surface, given Buffalo's penchant for snowstorms that have forced games to be postponed, the most recent being their Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Monday (initially scheduled for Sunday).

On Wednesday, WIVB's Nick Veronica expounded on the factors that led to the decision to leave New Highmark Stadium uncovered.

The first was cost. As it stands, Buffalo is a rather small city that has had its fair share of economic downturns. And late into original owner Ralph Wilson's tenure, there were rumblings of the Bills being relocated to Toronto (where they had been playing at least one preseason and regular-season game each since 2008), which ended when he died in 2014. Terry and Kim Pegula then acquired the franchise.

As it is, New Highmark Stadium is expected to cost $1.7 billion to build. According to a 2021 feasibility study by design firm AECOM, roofing the venue would have cost anywhere between $109 and $298 million dollars – not exactly a small price.

But the other, and possibly most prominent factor, is fan apathy. The Bills Mafia, as the team's fanbase is called, is among one of the most passionate in the NFL; and they believe that the city's notoriously cold weather – from brutal winds to heavy snow – provides a "home-field advantage" unlike anything seen elsewhere. And it is a sentiment that the Pegulas share, but not necessarily demand, according to former executive vice president Ron Raccuia, who said this in a 2021 interview for WBEN:

“Terry is a traditionalist. He loves football in its natural element. But they have never imposed any of their personal wishes onto these projects, in any way shape or form. It’s always been about what’s best for the organization long-term. How do we create this winning commitment?”

New Highmark Stadium is expected to open in 2026, just in time for the NFL season.