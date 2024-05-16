Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 16, 2024 01:07 GMT
NFL: Preseason-Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have faced heartbreak for multiple seasons on the bounce. Josh Allen has been phenomenal as the franchise quarterback and they have made the postseason regularly but always come up short.

Last season, they lost in the Divisional Round at home to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a missed field goal. Failing to reach the Super Bowl due to fine margins despite having a championship-caliber team was bound to catch up to them and it did this offseason.

They traded away star receiver Stefon Diggs and also lost Gabe Davis. Keon Coleman, a rookie, will have to fill that void. And if they are to reach the playoffs again, they will need to navigate the following games in 2024.

Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Bills will battle for 18 weeks with one bye, all for a chance to play in the postseason and have a shot at the Super Bowl. Here is their full schedule for 2024.

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channels
108-SepArizona Cardinals1:00 PMCBS
212-SepMiami Dolphins8:15 PMAmazon PRIME
323-SepJacksonville Jaguars7:30 PMESPN
429-SepBaltimore Ravens8:20 PMNBC
506-OctHouston Texans1:00 PMCBS
614-OctNew York Jets8:15 PMESPN
720-OctTennessee Titans1:00 PMCBS
827-OctSeattle Seahawks4:05 PMFOX
903-NovMiami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
1010-NovIndianapolis Colts1:00 PMCBS
1117-NovKansas City Chiefs4:25 PMCBS
12-BYE--
1301-DecSan Francisco 49ers8:20 PMNBC
1408-DecLos Angeles Rams4:25 PMFOX
1515-DecDetroit Lions4:25 PMCBS
1622-DecNew England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
1729-DecNew York Jets1:00 PMCBS
18TBDNew England PatriotsTBDTBD

Buffalo Bills Home Schedule 2024

The highlight of the Bills' home schedule in 2024 comes right before their bye week as they get a chance to avenge last season's playoff defeat against the Chiefs. Here is a list of their complete home games.

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channels
108-SepArizona Cardinals1:00 PMCBS
323-SepJacksonville Jaguars7:30 PMESPN
720-OctTennessee Titans1:00 PMCBS
903-NovMiami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
1117-NovKansas City Chiefs4:25 PMCBS
1301-DecSan Francisco 49ers8:20 PMNBC
1622-DecNew England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
1729-DecNew York Jets1:00 PMCBS

Buffalo Bills Away Schedule 2024

The Bills have more away games than at home in the 2024 season. Here is their full slate of away matches.

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channels
212-SepMiami Dolphins8:15 PMAmazon PRIME
429-SepBaltimore Ravens8:20 PMNBC
506-OctHouston Texans1:00 PMCBS
614-OctNew York Jets8:15 PMESPN
827-OctSeattle Seahawks4:05 PMFOX
1010-NovIndianapolis Colts1:00 PMCBS
1408-DecLos Angeles Rams4:25 PMFOX
1515-DecDetroit Lions4:25 PMCBS
18TBDNew England PatriotsTBDTBD

Buffalo Bills 2024 Season Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have been the best team in the AFC East ever since Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers. Last season, they were close to losing their crown to the Dolphins but eked out a victory in the final game.

This season looks tougher. They have lost critical players and their offense is weaker than last year. The Dolphins have improved with the addition of the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots have a new top-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye. And the Jets will have Aaron Rodgers back healthy and have strengthened his offensive line.

All of this points to the Bills being in a race to not just finish first in the division but to qualify for the playoffs. But with Josh Allen still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, they will hope to make it to the playoffs and shine there even if their regular season form takes some time to get going. If they do so, it will be a temporal reversal from what they did in the past few seasons and that might not be a bad idea if they want to win the Super Bowl.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी