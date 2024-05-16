Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have faced heartbreak for multiple seasons on the bounce. Josh Allen has been phenomenal as the franchise quarterback and they have made the postseason regularly but always come up short.
Last season, they lost in the Divisional Round at home to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a missed field goal. Failing to reach the Super Bowl due to fine margins despite having a championship-caliber team was bound to catch up to them and it did this offseason.
They traded away star receiver Stefon Diggs and also lost Gabe Davis. Keon Coleman, a rookie, will have to fill that void. And if they are to reach the playoffs again, they will need to navigate the following games in 2024.
Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024 and Opponents
The Bills will battle for 18 weeks with one bye, all for a chance to play in the postseason and have a shot at the Super Bowl. Here is their full schedule for 2024.
Buffalo Bills Home Schedule 2024
The highlight of the Bills' home schedule in 2024 comes right before their bye week as they get a chance to avenge last season's playoff defeat against the Chiefs. Here is a list of their complete home games.
Buffalo Bills Away Schedule 2024
The Bills have more away games than at home in the 2024 season. Here is their full slate of away matches.
Buffalo Bills 2024 Season Outlook
The Buffalo Bills have been the best team in the AFC East ever since Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers. Last season, they were close to losing their crown to the Dolphins but eked out a victory in the final game.
This season looks tougher. They have lost critical players and their offense is weaker than last year. The Dolphins have improved with the addition of the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots have a new top-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye. And the Jets will have Aaron Rodgers back healthy and have strengthened his offensive line.
All of this points to the Bills being in a race to not just finish first in the division but to qualify for the playoffs. But with Josh Allen still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, they will hope to make it to the playoffs and shine there even if their regular season form takes some time to get going. If they do so, it will be a temporal reversal from what they did in the past few seasons and that might not be a bad idea if they want to win the Super Bowl.