Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have faced heartbreak for multiple seasons on the bounce. Josh Allen has been phenomenal as the franchise quarterback and they have made the postseason regularly but always come up short.

Last season, they lost in the Divisional Round at home to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a missed field goal. Failing to reach the Super Bowl due to fine margins despite having a championship-caliber team was bound to catch up to them and it did this offseason.

They traded away star receiver Stefon Diggs and also lost Gabe Davis. Keon Coleman, a rookie, will have to fill that void. And if they are to reach the playoffs again, they will need to navigate the following games in 2024.

Buffalo Bills Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Bills will battle for 18 weeks with one bye, all for a chance to play in the postseason and have a shot at the Super Bowl. Here is their full schedule for 2024.

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channels 1 08-Sep Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM CBS 2 12-Sep Miami Dolphins 8:15 PM Amazon PRIME 3 23-Sep Jacksonville Jaguars 7:30 PM ESPN 4 29-Sep Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC 5 06-Oct Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 6 14-Oct New York Jets 8:15 PM ESPN 7 20-Oct Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 8 27-Oct Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 9 03-Nov Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 10 10-Nov Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 11 17-Nov Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 12 - BYE - - 13 01-Dec San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC 14 08-Dec Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 15 15-Dec Detroit Lions 4:25 PM CBS 16 22-Dec New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 17 29-Dec New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 18 TBD New England Patriots TBD TBD

Buffalo Bills Home Schedule 2024

The highlight of the Bills' home schedule in 2024 comes right before their bye week as they get a chance to avenge last season's playoff defeat against the Chiefs. Here is a list of their complete home games.

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channels 1 08-Sep Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM CBS 3 23-Sep Jacksonville Jaguars 7:30 PM ESPN 7 20-Oct Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 9 03-Nov Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 11 17-Nov Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 13 01-Dec San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC 16 22-Dec New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 17 29-Dec New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Buffalo Bills Away Schedule 2024

The Bills have more away games than at home in the 2024 season. Here is their full slate of away matches.

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channels 2 12-Sep Miami Dolphins 8:15 PM Amazon PRIME 4 29-Sep Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC 5 06-Oct Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 6 14-Oct New York Jets 8:15 PM ESPN 8 27-Oct Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 10 10-Nov Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 14 08-Dec Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 15 15-Dec Detroit Lions 4:25 PM CBS 18 TBD New England Patriots TBD TBD

Buffalo Bills 2024 Season Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have been the best team in the AFC East ever since Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers. Last season, they were close to losing their crown to the Dolphins but eked out a victory in the final game.

This season looks tougher. They have lost critical players and their offense is weaker than last year. The Dolphins have improved with the addition of the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots have a new top-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye. And the Jets will have Aaron Rodgers back healthy and have strengthened his offensive line.

All of this points to the Bills being in a race to not just finish first in the division but to qualify for the playoffs. But with Josh Allen still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, they will hope to make it to the playoffs and shine there even if their regular season form takes some time to get going. If they do so, it will be a temporal reversal from what they did in the past few seasons and that might not be a bad idea if they want to win the Super Bowl.