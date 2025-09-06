Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens defense: Week 1 fantasy projections and picks

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens clash again at Highmark Stadium to close out the first Sunday of NFL football of the 2025 season. The most recent encounter between these two franchises was a nail-biter to define who would go against Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC championship game.

The Bills dramatically won 27-25 to end Lamar Jackson's plans to compete to play in the Super Bowl. Just like defenses were important that day, Sunday night's game could see these units take over the game to secure a win that would boost their hopes for the rest of the season.

If you're wondering which of these defenses you should pick for Week 1, check out our analysis.

Is Buffalo Bills defense a good fantasy pick in Week 1?

The Buffalo Bills' defense ranked 24th in touchdowns allowed (28) and 28th in completion percentage (68.5%), but they also ranked 15th in defensive rate (93.4) and 17th in sacks (39).

ESPN ranks them as the No. 32 defense in fantasy football for Week 1, which doesn't make them a good pick for this week. Even though they beat the Ravens in the 2024 playoffs, Baltimore racked up 416 total yards against 273 from Buffalo. Lamar Jackson went 18-of-25 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

While they can show up in the big moments and stop game-winning drives, the Bills aren't a good option when it comes to fantasy football.

Is Baltimore Ravens defense a good pick in Week 1?

On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens had one of the best defenses against the pass, allowing a 63.4% completion, the eighth-best in the league. However, they only allowed two fewer touchdowns than the Bills (27) and ranked lower than their Sunday's opponent in defensive rating (91.1). They did a terrific job pressuring the quarterback and recorded 54 sacks, the second-best in the NFL last season.

After adding CB Jaire Alexander and rookie S Malaki Starks in the offseason, the Ravens' secondary looks like the stronger part of their defense. Nevertheless, with Roquan Smith, Kyle Van Noy and more, they have a well-rounded defense that can make life difficult for any quarterback.

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 1 as the No. 25-ranked defense, according to ESPN.

Bills or Ravens defense: Who should I start in Week 1 fantasy football?

Pick the Ravens' defense over the Bills'.

This game will likely be dominated by offenses. However, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, the Baltimore Ravens have the edge over their opponents, 6.1 to 5.8.

The Bills aren't known for their defensive prowess, but the Ravens' defensive unit can turn it up in the regular season. Buffalo will play at home, though, which doesn't mean they will lose this game.

