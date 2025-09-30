"Bullying works": NFL fans troll CJ Stroud over post-game interview with Cam Ward 380 days after viral interaction with Caleb Williams 

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had a stellar outing on Sunday as his team routed the Tennessee Titans for a 26-0 win in their Week 4 clash.

Stroud, who went viral last year for his interaction with Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams, sharing advice for the then-rookie, didn't have any words for Titans quarterback Cam Ward after Sunday's win.

Fans trolled Stroud for not exchanging words with Ward after the game.

"Bullying works lmaooo. CJ Stroud didn’t have a single word of advice for Cam Ward after the game 😭😭"

"Unfortunate that social media bullied him into not giving advice in public."

"CJ Stroud stopping being nice to rookies lmaooo."

"Knew not to lil bro anyone else 😂😂😂"

"He learned his lesson after last time with Caleb."

After the Texans' Week 2 clash against the Bears last year, Stroud was seen sharing advice with Williams after he was sacked seven times by Houston's fierce defense. Stroud told Williams he was going to be "a hell of a player in this league."

However, Stroud's action drew backlash on social media and the Texans QB had to clarify his actions.

"It's not like I was trying to 'lil bro' him or nothing like that," Stroud said. "He knows that. I have a ton of respect for him. I told him that I respected him."

