“Burrow is gonna cook an MVP type season” - NFL fans react to Bengals signing Lucas Patrick in free agency

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Cincinnati Bengals are acquiring offensive line help for quarterback Joe Burrow. The team is signing guard Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract.

"Bengals signed free agent G Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract. Patrick previously started 64 games for the Packers (2017-21), Bears ('22-23) and Saints ('24)," Schefter tweeted.

While the move is an exciting one for Patrick, most fans began discussing how positive this signing would be for Burrow and the Bengals passing game next year.

"Solid addition. Burrow is gonna cook an MVP type season if he gets protection," one fan wrote.

"Great pick up for the Bengals," one said.

"Solid depth move for the Bengals. Patrick’s versatility on the O-line could come in handy this season," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans noted how the Bengals defensive unit needs a major improvement heading into the next campaign.

"Bengals should sign a whole new defense," one fan wrote.

"Can he play linebacker?" one fan asked.

"No defense," one fan simply said.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 outlook

Last season, the Bengals did not qualify for the playoffs despite having one of the best offensive seasons in the league. The unit had the most passing yards per game (272.9) and averaged the sixth most points per game (27.8).

QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins again showed why they are arguably the best QB-WR-WR trio in the NFL. Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43).

Meanwhile, Chase led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). Finally, Higgins was tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (10) in the campaign.

This phenomenal season led to Burrow finishing fourth in MVP voting last year, behind Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley.

Looking to next season, the Bengals now have all three members of the elite trio signed long-term and happy with the state of the franchise. Though there are legitimate questions on the defensive side of the ball, Cincinnati's offensive unit has the talent and ability to compete with anyone and any team in the NFL.

