"Bust" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter "miserably" failing in reaction test at NFLPA rookie premiere

Travis Hunter has been in the spotlight ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take him with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. However, Hunter came under scrutiny for his struggles at the flag reaction test at the NFLPA rookie premiere.

Fans on Instagram didn't take long to slam Hunter in response to his reaction test, with some suggesting that he might not be a success in the NFL.

"Bust," one wrote.

"Never to late to delete," another added.

"Scouting report. Clueluess on his right side." a third commented.

Others suggested that Hunter "failed" at the reaction test.

"Damn, he failed miserably," one added.

"Damn that was the worst one I've seen yet." a user wote.

"Wtf is this swag Trav," a fan commented.

Image via NFL Instagram

Hunter was widely considered the top draft prospect this year, mainly due to his two-way ability. However, the Jaguars might be a bit concerned with his reaction test results.

In his final year at Colorado, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. In offense, he recorded 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions. As a cornerback, he posted 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Jaguars preparing Travis Hunter to play in offense and defense

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly planning to use Travis Hunter as a two-way player in the NFL. At the start of the rookie minicamp, he was primarily used as a wideout in the team's offense. However, Jacksonville will integrate Hunter into its defensive side of the game as well.

Last week, Jaguars coach Liam Coen said that he liked what he saw of Hunter at the minicamp.

“He is a smart dude," Coen said. "The game makes sense to him, so now it is just about putting in that time, that extra time that he is going to have to do to be successful to play even one side of the ball at this level. So, he knows what is cut out for him, coming up,”

It will be interesting to see how Hunter manages the workload of playing on offense and defense for the Jaguars next season.

